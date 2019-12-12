The kidneys filter the blood and remove extra water and waste from the body. When something causes the kidneys to work less efficiently, it can lead to kidney failure. Various conditions can cause the kidneys to work less efficiently. This prevents the removal of waste, and when this happens, it can give rise to kidney failure. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney failure occurs when a person has less than 15% kidney function. In this article, learn about the different types of kidney failure, as well as the stages, symptoms, causes, treatment options, and prevention methods.

Types There are two types of kidney failure: acute and chronic. The sections below will discuss these in more detail. Acute Acute kidney failure (AKF), otherwise known as acute kidney injury or acute renal failure, comes on suddenly, typically within a few hours or days. It may occur due to trauma to the kidney or decreased blood flow in the area. It can also occur due to a blockage, such as a kidney stone, or very high blood pressure. According to the Urology Care Foundation, kidney function often returns with AKF treatment. Chronic According to the NIDDK, chronic kidney disease (CKD), also known as chronic renal failure or chronic renal disease, may affect more than 30 million people in the United States. When a condition is chronic, it means that it occurs over a long period of time. Damage to the kidneys occurs gradually and can eventually lead to kidney failure.

Stages According to the National Kidney Foundation, there are five stages of kidney disease:





Symptoms Symptoms vary greatly depending on whether a person has acute or chronic kidney failure and what stage it is at. Although symptoms can start at any stage of kidney disease, they typically begin in the later stages. Typical symptoms of kidney failure include: swelling of the feet and legs due to fluid retention

trouble sleeping

muscle cramps

numbness or tingling in the fingers or toes

loss of appetite

metallic taste in the mouth By stage 5, symptoms may also include: headache

producing little or no urine

trouble breathing

nausea and vomiting

changes to skin color

Diagnosis In order to diagnose kidney disease, a health professional can perform a blood test or urine test. A blood test measures the creatinine level. If there is more creatinine in the blood, the kidneys may not be functioning as well. A urine test checks for albumin, a protein that may pass through the urine if the kidneys are damaged.

Causes and risk factors Various types of injuries and diseases can give rise to kidney failure. Certain conditions might cause AKF, while others may lead to CKD. Common causes of AKF include: low blood flow to the kidneys

inflammation

sudden high blood pressure

blockages, sometimes due to kidney stones Common causes of CKD include: elevated blood sugar

high blood pressure

kidney infections

polycystic kidney disease Although anyone can experience kidney failure, certain factors may increase a person's risk of developing the condition. Some risk factors include: diabetes

high blood pressure

a family history of kidney failure

heart disease

Complications When the kidneys do not function properly, it has a significant impact on other organs in the body. This means that as kidney failure progresses, other complications can also develop. Possible complications include: heart disease

high blood pressure

bone loss

anemia

Treatment Treatment for kidney failure often includes the following options: Dialysis Dialysis involves using a dialyzer machine, which performs the healthy function of the kidneys. The machine filters water and waste from the blood. A type of dialysis called peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of a person's abdomen to filter the blood. After a dialysis nurse has trained them for 1–2 weeks, a person can perform this dialysis at home, work, or when traveling. Dialysis does not cure kidney failure, but it may help improve a person's quality of life. Kidney transplant If a person's kidney function is 20% or less, they may be eligible for a kidney transplant. Donated kidneys can come from a living person or a deceased donor. After receiving the new kidney, the person will need to take medication to make sure that the body does not reject it. The transplant matching process is lengthy, and not everyone is eligible for a transplant. Clinical trials Clinical trials are also an option for some people with CKD. Various trials are available that evaluate medications, treatments, and protocols for kidney failure. Treatment plans A treatment plan will be comprehensive and may include: carefully self-monitoring to watch for signs of worsening kidney function

following a renal diet, as prescribed by a doctor or nutritionist

limiting or eliminating alcohol, which causes the kidneys to work harder

getting plenty of rest

exercising A person may also need treatment for the complications of kidney disease. For example, to treat anemia, a doctor may prescribe iron, vitamin B, or folic acid supplements.

Coping and support People with CKD may need emotional support. It may be helpful to talk about feelings with a friend or family member. Getting professional help from a dialysis unit social worker or counselor may also be useful to work through emotions. A person with kidney failure should find ways to relax, stay active, and continue participating in everyday life to aid their emotional well-being.

Prevention Taking certain steps may decrease a person's risk of developing kidney failure. Additional preventive measures include: treating urinary tract infections to prevent kidney damage

limiting alcohol intake

stopping smoking

eating a healthful diet

maintaining a healthy weight

exercising for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week

When to see a doctor If a person experiences any symptoms of kidney failure, they should see their doctor. The sooner treatment for kidney failure starts, the better the outcome. Getting treatment for AKF may also prevent the condition from progressing to CKD.

Outlook The outlook for kidney failure varies depending on whether the condition is chronic or acute. AKF usually responds well to treatment, and kidney function often returns. CKD usually does not improve, but it is manageable with treatments such as dialysis. Undergoing a kidney transplant to treat CKD may also improve the outlook.