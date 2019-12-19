Dysarthria is a collective term for a group of speech disorders that occur as a result of muscle weakness. People with dysarthria have neurological damage that weakens the muscles necessary for speech. The neurological damage underlying dysarthria may occur as a result of a stroke, brain injury, or neurodegenerative disease. Dysarthria shares many of its symptoms with other types of neurological disorders, such as aphasia, dysphasia, and apraxia. Aphasia and dysphasia affect a person's ability to understand or produce language. These disorders result from damage to the language centers within the brain. Apraxia affects a person's ability to produce speech and results from damage to the part of the brain that plays a role in planning speech. Dysarthria is a distinct speech disorder that specifically involves muscle weakness. Read on to learn more about the causes, types, and symptoms of dysarthria, as well as the treatment options available.

Causes Share on Pinterest A person with dysarthria may find it easier to communicate in a quiet place. Dysarthria occurs when damage to the nervous system weakens the muscles that produce speech sounds. It may affect the muscles in one or more of the following areas: face

lips

tongue

throat

upper respiratory tract The neurological damage that causes dysarthria can occur due to: neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease

brain tumors

trauma from injuries to the head or neck, as well as repeated blunt force impacts to the skull

inflammatory conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, encephalitis, and meningitis

vascular conditions, such as stroke or Moyamoya disease

exposure to toxic substances, such as alcohol, heavy metals, or carbon monoxide

Types People can develop different types of dysarthria depending on the location of neurological damage. We outline the different types of dysarthria below. Spastic dysarthria People with spastic dysarthria may have speech problems alongside generalized muscle weakness and abnormal reflexes. Spastic dysarthria occurs as a result of damage to the motor neurons in the central nervous system (CNS). The CNS includes the brain and spinal cord. Flaccid dysarthria The hallmark of flaccid dysarthria is difficulty pronouncing consonants. Damage to the peripheral nervous system (PNS) is responsible for this type of dysarthria. The PNS connects the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body. Flaccid dysarthria can result from any of the following: a tumor in the brain stem

a traumatic brain injury

surgery Ataxic dysarthria Ataxic dysarthria causes symptoms of slurred speech and poor coordination. This type of dysarthria can occur if a person sustains damage to the cerebellum. The cerebellum is the part of the brain responsible for receiving sensory information and regulating movement. Hypokinetic dysarthria A malfunction in the brain's extrapyramidal system causes hypokinetic dysarthria. This system includes areas of the brain that coordinate subconscious muscle movements. People with this condition may experience the following symptoms: a quiet, breathy, or monotone voice

difficulty starting sentences

a stutter or slurred speech

difficulty pronouncing consonants

rigidity or reduced movement in the face and neck

difficulty swallowing, which can cause drooling

tremors or muscle spasms Hyperkinetic dysarthria Hyperkinetic dysarthria occurs as a result of damage to parts of the brain that doctors refer to collectively as the basal ganglia. The basal ganglia play a role in various functions, including involuntary muscle movement. Symptoms of hyperkinetic dysarthria include: slurred or slow speech

shaky voice

shortness of breath or fatigue while speaking

muscle spasms and tremors

involuntary jerking or flailing movements

abnormal muscle tone Damage to the basal ganglia can develop as a result of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's and Huntington's.

Signs and symptoms According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, dysarthria can affect one or more of the following five systems that speech involves: Respiration: Respiration moves air across the vocal cords, creating sounds that the mouth and nose shape into words.

Respiration moves air across the vocal cords, creating sounds that the mouth and nose shape into words. Phonation: This system uses airflow from the lungs plus vocal cord vibrations to produce speech sounds.

This system uses airflow from the lungs plus vocal cord vibrations to produce speech sounds. Resonance: Resonance refers to the quality of speech sounds that the vocal tract produces.

Resonance refers to the quality of speech sounds that the vocal tract produces. Articulation: This term means shaping sounds into recognizable words, which involves forming precise and accurate vowels and consonants.

This term means shaping sounds into recognizable words, which involves forming precise and accurate vowels and consonants. Prosody: The rhythm and intonation of speech that give words and phrases their meaning. The five speech systems work together, meaning that impairment in one system can affect the others. People who have dysarthria may experience one or more of the following symptoms: abnormally quiet or loud speaking voice

monotonous tone

rough, scratchy, or hoarse voice

stuffy or nasal-sounding voice

vocal tremors

speech that is too fast or too slow

distorted consonant and vowel sounds As conditions that cause dysarthria also affect the nerves that control muscles, people with dysarthria may experience physical symptoms, such as: tremors or involuntary movements of the jaw, tongue, or lip

overly sensitive or undersensitive gag reflex

muscle wasting

weakness

Diagnosis People who have difficulty speaking can make an appointment to see a speech-language pathologist (SLP). SLPs are healthcare professionals who specialize in diagnosing and treating speech and language conditions. As part of the diagnostic procedure, the SLP will review a person's medical history and ask about their current symptoms. They will also test a person's speech and language. They may ask a person to: stick out their tongue

inhale and exhale

make different consonant and vowel sounds

read a few sentences out loud

count out loud An SLP or other healthcare professional may recommend one or more of the following tests to rule out other medical conditions: blood or urine tests

imaging tests, including MRI or CT scans

brain function tests

electromyography, which tests muscle function

brain biopsy

spinal tap

Treatment options and self-management tips The treatment for dysarthria varies depending on its type, underlying cause, and symptoms. Some people develop dysarthria due to an underlying medical condition, such as an infection or exposure to a toxic substance. These individuals may notice improvements in their speech after they receive antibiotics or identify and eliminate the toxic compound. An SLP may recommend exercises and techniques to help a person overcome speech difficulties. These may include: exercises to strengthen the muscles in the mouth, jaw, and throat

breathing techniques to increase or decrease the volume of a person's voice

techniques to address specific speech problems, such as teaching people to pause when talking to slow down their speech People who have dysarthria may also improve their communication skills by practicing these techniques: maintaining eye contact with the listener

having conversations in a quiet environment

using gestures and facial expressions to convey meaning

using different words to reiterate a message

carrying a pen and notepad to communicate via written word, if necessary

Communicating with people who have dysarthria The following tips can be helpful for people who want to communicate with someone who has dysarthria: reducing external distractions and finding a quiet, calm place to have a conversation

watching the person as they speak

asking for clarification when having trouble understanding something

avoiding finishing the person's sentences or correcting errors

speaking normally and clearly