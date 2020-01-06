A recent paper describes how a group of scientists painted zebra stripes on cows. The authors conclude that this unusual method might help protect livestock from biting flies and, consequently, help reduce the use of pesticides. Share on Pinterest Could a zebra’s stripes make a cow’s life better? Why do zebras have stripes? Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories inform us that the stripes developed because the zebra stood in the “slippery-slidy shadows” of trees. Scientists, however, have other ideas. They have not firmly established why the zebra is adorned with such an elaborate and impressive design, but theories include thermoregulation, confusing predators, communicating with other zebras, and camouflage. Although there is little evidence to support these explanations, one theory does have some experimental backing — some scientists believe that the black and white stripes of a zebra protect it from biting insects. As just one example, a 2019 study found that horses wearing coats with striped patterns attracted fewer flies than both horses without any covering and horses wearing materials without stripes. With growing support, it now seems reasonable that a zebra’s stripes function as an insect repellant. This fact, of course, is interesting in its own right, but can this information be useful, too?

Using stripes as protection Biting flies are a serious concern for livestock owners because they affect cattle’s behavior and can lead to economic losses. The presence of biting flies reduces feeding and bedding down time, which can affect the animals’ development. Also, when biting flies are present, cattle tend to bunch together to reduce the risk of sustaining bites. This bunching behavior increases heat stress and the risk of injury. Additionally, it can reduce weight gain and negatively affect milk production. Some researchers estimate that biting insects in the United States cost the dairy and beef industry more than $2 billion each year. If a zebra’s stripes can help it minimize fly attacks, could similar stripes also help cattle? A group of researchers recently set out to explore this question, and they published their results in the journal PLOS ONE .