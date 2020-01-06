Pesticides are chemicals that prevent insects, weeds, and fungi from damaging crops. Farmers use them to increase the amount of crops they are able to produce. The United States government tests and regulates pesticides. Testing produce ensures that levels are low enough to not pose a risk to human health. According to data from 2017, the most commonly used pesticides in the U.S. include: glyphosate, which is an herbicide that people use to kill weeds and grasses

atrazine, which is an herbicide that people use to kill grassy and broadleaf weeds

metolachlor-S, which is an herbicide effective against grasses

dichloropropene, which treats the soil before planting to kill roundworms

2,4-D, which is an herbicide that people use to kill broadleaf weeds This article discusses how pesticides may be harmful to humans, and which fruits and vegetables contain the highest amounts of pesticide residue.

Are pesticides harmful? Share on Pinterest Farmers may use pesticides to increase crop yield. Pesticides can be toxic to humans, but the function of the pesticide determines how harmful they are. The effect may also depend on the amount and concentration of the pesticide. It can also have different effects depending on whether a person gets it on their skin, swallows it, or inhales it. There is not much research regarding the possible long-term health risks of pesticide exposure. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that coming into contact with large amounts of pesticides could affect reproduction and potentially be a cause of cancer. According to the WHO, insecticides are typically more toxic to humans than herbicides. Exposure to large quantities of a pesticide may cause poisoning. Symptoms of poisoning may appear immediately or after a few hours. Some symptoms of mild poisoning may include: headaches

dizziness

nausea

diarrhea

insomnia

irritation of the throat, eyes, skin, or nose Some symptoms of moderate poisoning may include: blurred vision

confusion

vomiting

constriction of the throat

rapid pulse Some symptoms of severe poisoning may include: chemical burns

unconsciousness

an inability to breathe

excessive phlegm in the airways If a person is concerned that they have been exposed to large quantities of pesticides, they should call Poison Control on 1-800-222-1222.

How are people exposed to pesticides? There is pesticide residue in food and water. Pesticides can run off fields or soak through the ground to enter watercourses. Spraying crops with pesticides, or using pesticides in the soil, can leave some residue on produce. Exposure to pesticides is also common in some workplaces and outdoors during crop spraying. Although people may consume pesticide residue, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set a benchmark for safe levels of pesticides in food. If a food product has an unsafe level of pesticides, the EPA can remove it from sale. The Food Quality Protection Act regulates the use of pesticides in the U.S. This law enforces safety tests for new and current pesticides. Produce checks make sure that pesticide residue is at a level that will not harm infants, children, or adults.

Who is most at risk? People who work on farms are most at risk of exposure to pesticides. Employers should provide personal protective equipment to workers who have direct contact with pesticides. This includes clothing that prevents pesticides from coming into contact with the skin or being breathed in. Those who work with pesticides should get regular checkups with a healthcare professional. Before working with pesticides, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should talk to a doctor. Some pesticides may be harmful to babies.

Organic food It may not be possible to completely avoid pesticides in food, as their use is so widespread. That being said, a person can choose to buy and consume organic produce. Farmers grow and produce organic food in line with government guidelines. These guidelines mean that organic farmers must: avoid using pesticides and synthetic fertilizers

protect or improve soil and water quality

promote animal welfare

conserve wildlife

not use genetically modified organisms Organic food can be expensive, however, and according to a 2017 comprehensive review, there is little difference in the nutrient content between organic and nonorganic produce.