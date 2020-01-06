In general, hens that are free to roam in their houses and have access to some outside space produce free-range eggs. Hens that live in cages without any roaming opportunities produce cage eggs. Many egg cartons carry the free-range label. While this does mean that the hens have some access to roaming and possibly outdoor space, there are no uniform standards as to what constitutes free-range eggs. Keep reading to learn more about the various egg certification schemes, how these schemes classify eggs, and the benefits of free-range eggs both for the health of people and for the chickens.

Egg Classification In the United States, regulators classify eggs according to grade, color, production methods, and size. Egg grades: Share on Pinterest Free-range eggs come from chickens that have some degree of access to outside space. Regulators classify eggs as grade AA, A, or B depending on the quality of the product and the appearance and condition of the shell. Egg cartons bearing a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) shield means that regulators have checked the eggs for quality and weight. Farmers pay a fee to join this voluntary scheme. Egg color: The breed of the chicken will determine the color of the eggshell. Typically, white hens produce white eggs, and brown hens lay brown-shelled eggs. Production method: Free-range means hens have adequate space to move around inside their houses and have access to an outdoor space where they can roam freely. It is just one example of the different egg production methods. Others include: Conventional cage eggs : This refers to the intensive farming method whereby eggs come from hens predominately living in cages.

: This refers to the intensive farming method whereby eggs come from hens predominately living in cages. Cage-free eggs : Hens are free to roam inside barns, but do not have access to outdoor space.

: Hens are free to roam inside barns, but do not have access to outdoor space. Organic eggs: Organic eggs may carry the USDA Certified Organic label. This means farmers feed and house the hens according to USDA's organic standards. The hens eat a vegetarian diet that is free from pesticides and antibiotics. They also have access to the outdoors.

Defining free-range eggs Under USDA regulations, free-range eggs must come from hens that can move about freely both vertically and horizontally in indoor houses. Because there are no definitive standards on how much space hens should have, different farms use a variety of housing systems. Some keep their chickens in aviaries with multiple tiers or floors, but this is not always the case. Hens that produce free-range eggs must have access to fresh food and water. They must also be able to go outside whenever they want throughout their laying cycle. Often hen enclosures have fences or netting. Farms that produce free-range eggs must create an environment that allows their hens to exhibit natural behaviors. They must provide facilities that enable the birds to live as naturally as possible, such as scratching areas, perches, and nests. Farmers also need to protect their hens from predators and give them access to litter. While farmers keep cage-free hens in similar conditions, they do not need to have access to outside space.

Availability and cost Eggs produced to all the varying certification levels are widely available in most grocery stores. Generally, if a farm follows stricter standards, the eggs will be more expensive. In other words, the higher the animal welfare standard, the more expensive the egg. This is because production costs are higher for the farmer, who tends to pass the increased costs onto the customer.

Free-range benefits for chickens Hens raised in free-range environments have a much better quality of life. They can go outside and can engage in natural behaviors, such as dust-bathing, walking, and foraging. Birds who live in cages in large flocks can be vulnerable to disease or getting trapped in between wires. Caged birds also tend to show signs of distress and discomfort. When birds are more at ease, they tend to flap their wings stretch, shake their bodies, or wag their tails.