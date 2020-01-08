Leg pain and chest pain do not typically occur together. However, there is a connection between leg pain and heart health, so a person may experience both of these symptoms at the same time. If a person is experiencing chest pain, they should seek medical attention immediately as it may indicate a heart attack. In this article, we explore the link between leg pain and heart health. We also look at diagnosis, treatment, and when to seek help.

Peripheral artery disease Share on Pinterest A person with PAD may experience leg pain. Sometimes, leg pain can indicate that a person is at risk of developing heart disease. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) occurs when the peripheral arteries become narrow, and fatty deposits start to build up. According to the findings of a 2014 study, people with PAD have a higher lifetime risk of dying from a cardiovascular event. The most common symptom of PAD is painful muscle cramps in the thighs, hips, or calves when a person is exercising, walking, or climbing stairs. Other symptoms include: poor nail growth

erectile dysfunction

a decrease in temperature in the lower leg or feet

wounds on the feet or toes that heal slowly

Pain after cardiac surgery It is normal to experience pain after cardiac surgery. Sometimes, people also report experiencing leg pain after cardiac surgery. This pain usually occurs if surgeons take a vein graft from the leg. According to researchers, moderate-to-severe chronic pain still affects 11.8% of people 12 months after cardiac surgery. While pain following cardiac surgery is typical, a person should talk to a doctor if the pain seems to be getting worse instead of better over time, or if it remains severe.

Diagnosis A doctor will consider all of a person's symptoms when diagnosing potential causes of pain. If a person is experiencing significant levels of pain after surgery, and the pain is persistent, they should talk to a doctor. They should also talk to a doctor if they experience symptoms of infection after surgery, such as warmth, redness, swelling, or drainage from the incision sites. PAD Doctors will diagnose PAD by carrying out a physical examination, which may include: Ankle-brachial index test : Blood pressure measurements in the arm and ankle can indicate potential blockages.

: Blood pressure measurements in the arm and ankle can indicate potential blockages. Doppler and ultrasound imaging : This method shows the arteries using sound waves and measures the flow of the blood.

: This method shows the arteries using sound waves and measures the flow of the blood. Imaging studies of the heart's blood vessels: These include CT scans and angiography. Chest pain If a person is experiencing chest pain, a doctor will first try to establish whether they have had a heart attack. A doctor may perform a variety of tests to diagnose a heart attack, including: electrocardiogram (EKG)

X-ray

echocardiogram

CT scan

exercise stress test A doctor may also take blood tests to check whether the levels of certain enzymes that indicate that the heart is under stress have become elevated. Learn more about the possible causes of chest pain here.

Treatment and prevention The type of treatment for chest and leg pain will depend on the underlying cause. PAD Treatment for PAD tends to focus on preventing the disease from progressing and reducing the symptoms. People can help prevent and treat PAD by: eating a healthful diet

exercising regularly

quitting smoking

taking high blood pressure medication, if a doctor has prescribed it Pain after cardiac surgery As pain after surgery might affect a person's recovery, the doctor may prescribe a combination of pain relievers, including opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS). A doctor may also use other treatment methods, such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and regional anesthesia. If a person has developed an infection at the surgical site, a doctor may prescribe antibiotics after cleaning the wound. Chest pain If a person has experienced a heart attack, a doctor may consider a variety of treatments, including: angioplasty

bypass surgery

stent procedure

artificial heart valve surgery

When to seek help People experiencing chest pain, leg pain, or both should speak to a doctor in the following situations. PAD A person should see a doctor if they experience any symptoms of PAD. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, even if a person is not experiencing symptoms of PAD, they should still see a doctor if they are: under 50 years of age and have diabetes and one or more risk factors for atherosclerosis, which include high blood pressure and obesity

are aged 50 years or older and have a history of diabetes or smoking

are aged 70 years or older Pain after cardiac surgery A person should see a doctor if they are experiencing symptoms of infection following cardiac surgery, or if the pain does not lessen. Heart attack New-onset chest pain is almost always a concerning symptom, and a person should not ignore it. If they experience chest pain, they should seek emergency medical attention. The symptoms of a heart attack can vary among individuals, but a person may experience: pressure or pain in the chest or upper portion of the stomach

nausea

pain in the arms, back, or stomach that can go downward

shortness of breath

unexplained and extreme fatigue

vomiting