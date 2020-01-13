New research introduces an innovative hearing test that may help people who are unable to respond, such as babies or people who have had a stroke. The new test relies on measuring the dilation of an individual’s pupils.

Share on Pinterest Measuring the dilation of a person’s pupil may indicate whether they can hear or not.

Traditional ways of testing a person’s hearing include tuning fork tests, speaker distance examination, and pure-tone threshold tests. These tests involve reflexes, such as raising the hand or pressing a button on hearing a particular sound. From this, the specialist can determine how well a person can hear varying pitches and levels.

However, these methods require a response from the person who is having the hearing test. But how can experts assess the hearing of people who are unable to respond, such as adults with stroke, young people with developmental problems, or babies?

A team of researchers led by Avinash Singh Bala from the Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Oregon in Eugene came up with an alternative way of testing someone’s hearing that does not require a direct response from them.

Bala and his colleagues started from the observation that barn owls dilate their pupils when they discern sounds. The researchers discovered this in their previous work, which they conducted almost two decades ago.

So, in this new study, the team hypothesized that the same would be true in humans.

The results of their experiments appear in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology.