The symptoms of frontotemporal, or early onset, dementia can appear as early as age 40. Have researchers found a new way to treat this condition using antibiotics?

Share on Pinterest Can some antibiotics help treat frontotemporal dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia, or frontotemporal lobar dementia, is an umbrella term that refers to a range of early onset dementias characterized by the progressive atrophying of the brain’s frontal lobes, temporal lobes, or both.

The main symptoms in this form of dementia are cognitive function impairments and personality and behavioral changes. These can appear as early as age 40.

Researchers explain that frontotemporal dementia is usually heritable, and they tie most cases to specific DNA mutations.

Now, scientists at the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine in Lexington — in collaboration with colleagues from other research institutions — have studied the mutated genes associated with frontotemporal dementia. They wanted to determine whether or not anything can prevent these genes from triggering the condition.

In their new study, the findings of which appear in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, the researchers focused on one specific gene mutation.