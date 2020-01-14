A number of conditions can cause the hands to feel numb. When a person has a sensation of numbness in the hands, weakness and painful tingling sensations may also occur. This article will explore some of the possible causes for numbness in a person's hands, the accompanying symptoms, and some treatment options.

Cardiovascular The following cardiovascular conditions may cause numbness in the hands. 1. Heart attack Share on Pinterest A heart attack may cause tingling and numbness in one hand. If a person is experiencing a suspected heart attack, they or someone near them should seek emergency medical help. Severe blockages in the heart's main blood supply can cause chest pain as well as tingling and numbness down one arm or the other. Symptoms Other symptoms may include: nausea

sweating

shortness of breath

dizziness

tingling and numbness down either side of the body

shoulder pain

unexplained fatigue Treatment Treatment includes admission to a cardiac catheterization laboratory in a hospital, where a specialist can diagnose and possibly reopen the blocked cardiac artery. Learn more about heart attack here. 2. Stroke An interruption in the blood flow to the brain — potentially from a traveling blood clot or a ruptured artery causing a brain bleed — can lead to stroke. Symptoms Symptoms may include: sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body

confusion

lower facial drooping on one side of the face

difficulty maintaining balance

visual problems

speech problems Treatment If a person is experiencing a suspected stroke, they or someone near them should seek emergency medical attention, which may involve the administration of clot-busting medications. Learn more about stroke here.

Vascular The following vascular conditions may cause numbness in the hands. 3. Vasculitis Vasculitis can occur when the immune system attacks itself and causes inflammation of the blood vessels. Symptoms Symptoms vary based on the area of the body the vasculitis affects. Some symptoms may include: fatigue

fever

weight loss

night sweats

rash

nerve problems, such as numbness or weakness Treatment Treatment depends on the underlying cause of the vasculitis and may include steroids or other immunosuppressant medications. Learn more about vasculitis here. 4. Raynaud's disease Raynaud's disease causes the arteries that direct blood to the fingers and toes to temporarily narrow. Symptoms Symptoms may include a numb, tingling, or burning feeling in fingers, as well as the fingers and toes turning blue or pale white. Treatment Learning to avoid the common triggers of the condition — such as cold temperatures, stress, and certain medications — can help ease the symptoms. Learn more about Raynaud's disease here.

Neurological The following neurological conditions may cause numbness in the hands. 5. Brachial plexus injury The brachial plexus is a complex network of nerves that extend from the spine to each shoulder. This network transmits signals between the spine and the shoulders, arms, and hands. Shoulder injuries, tumors, and other causes of inflammation can all lead to damage in the brachial plexus, which can result in numbness in a person's hand. Infants may experience brachial plexus injuries during birth due to excessive shoulder stretching in the birth canal. Symptoms Symptoms may include: severe shoulder or arm pain

numbness in the hands

weakness and difficulty moving the arms Treatment Treatment depends on the underlying cause. Some people may heal without further intervention, while others may require surgery or physical therapy. Infants injured during birth may recover by the time they reach 3–4 months of age. Learn about brachial neuritis here. 6. Fibromyalgia This condition affects nerve function and causes chronic pain, which may result in tingling and numbness that may closely resemble that of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). Symptoms Other symptoms may include: pain in several areas of the body, which may include the hands

fatigue

headaches

difficulty sleeping

depression

stomach problems Treatment The treatment options for fibromyalgia include exercise, as this can help ease pain and improve sleep. A doctor may also prescribe antidepressant or anticonvulsant therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy may be beneficial for those whose condition does not respond sufficiently to medication. Learn more about fibromyalgia here. 7. Spinal cord injury Trauma due to a spinal cord injury can lead to tingling and numbness in the hands and feet. Falls, motor vehicle accidents, blows to the head, gunshot wounds, and several other events can all cause spinal cord injuries. Symptoms Symptoms may vary based on the exact area of the body the injury affects. They might include: adversely affected movement

loss of sensation

loss of large bowel and urinary bladder control

pain Treatment Treatments include supportive therapy and surgical repair when possible. Some experimental treatments may give those with a spinal cord injury a better chance of regaining their functioning. Learn more about spinal cord injuries here. 8. Cubital tunnel syndrome This condition results from excessive stretching or pressure on the ulnar nerve. Symptoms Symptoms, specifically in the ring and pinky fingers, may include: numbness

weakness

tingling Treatment Treatment may include wearing a splint while sleeping, to keep the elbow straight from bending. Physical therapy, NSAIDs, and surgery to remove or repair any areas of excessive pressure on the elbow may also be potential treatment options. Learn more about cubital tunnel syndrome here.

Musculoskeletal The following musculoskeletal conditions may cause numbness in the hands. 9. Cervical spondylosis Cervical spondylosis is also known as osteoarthritis of the neck. This condition occurs when degeneration affects the disks or joints in the neck. This degeneration can also give rise to cervical spondylotic myelopathy, which occurs when a person has cervical spondylosis symptoms due to compression of the spinal cord or surrounding blood vessels. Symptoms Symptoms may include: muscle weakness in the extremities

pain in the hands

increased urinary urgency, frequency, or hesitancy

gait disturbance Treatment Doctors may prescribe nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), muscle relaxants, antidepressants, or corticosteroids. Surgery may help those with severe cases. Learn more about cervical spondylosis here. 10. Carpal tunnel syndrome CTS affects around 1% of people who are of working age. CTS occurs when one of the nerves that runs through the carpal tunnel in the wrist becomes compressed. Symptoms Symptoms in the hand may include: pain

tingling

weakness

affected grip strength Treatment Wearing a splint and resting the wrist and hand may help. Sometimes, a doctor may also recommend surgery to reduce pressure over the carpal tunnel. Learn more about CTS here. 11. Ganglion cyst Ganglion cysts are soft lumps that develop in joints around the body. They may cause pain or numbness in the hand. According to an article in The Journal of the Canadian Chiropractic Association, up to 60–70% of ganglion cysts occur in the wrist. Symptoms Symptoms may include a round or oval shaped lump on the wrist or other parts of the body, as well as pain in and around the area. Treatment Resting the affected area can help. However, wearing a splint or brace for too long may weaken the muscles in the hand. Although surgery and aspiration therapy may be an option for some, these methods may not be completely effective. According to a review in the Journal of Hand Surgery, researchers predict the chance of a cyst returning after surgery as 21%. This rises to 59% for recurrence after aspiration. Learn more about ganglion cysts here. 12. Lateral epicondylitis Lateral epicondylitis, or tennis elbow, occurs when the tendons that join the lateral forearm muscles and bone near the elbow become inflamed. Symptoms Symptoms may include: pain or burning sensations, often on the outside of the elbow

weak grip strength

tingling and numbness in the hand Treatment Most episodes of lateral epicondylitis will resolve with rest, physical therapy, and NSAIDs. However, in severe instances, a doctor may recommend surgical intervention. Learn more about lateral epicondylitis here.

Autoimmune The following autoimmune conditions may cause numbness in the hands. 13. Guillain-Barré syndrome This condition can cause the body's immune system to attack nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord. This can result in muscle weakness. Symptoms Other symptoms may include: pins and needles in the hands and feet

unsteadiness

visual problems

difficulty swallowing

severe pain that worsens at night

muscle paralysis Treatment Although there is currently no cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome, a doctor might treat the condition using immunoglobulin therapy or a plasma exchange, otherwise known as plasmapheresis. These treatments may reduce the body's immune system response. Learn more about Guillain-Barré syndrome here. 14. Multiple sclerosis Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that attacks the central nervous system (CNS). The immune system attacks the protective coating of the nerve sheaths, which can eventually destroy the nerves of the CNS. Symptoms Symptoms may include: numbness and weakness in the limbs

electric shock-like sensations

tremors

unsteady gait

adversely affected vision

cognitive difficulties Treatment Treatment includes taking immunosuppressant medications such as corticosteroids and other disease-modifying therapies. Later, doctors may also recommend plasmapheresis to reduce the immune system response. Learn more about MS here. 15. Sjogren's syndrome Sjogren's syndrome is an autoimmune condition that primarily attacks the glands that produce tears and saliva. Some people may also experience tissue or organ damage in other areas of the body. Symptoms Other symptoms may include: dry eyes

dry mouth

itchy skin

a chronic cough

numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

severe fatigue Treatment Treatment depends on the symptoms and which area of the body the condition affects. For example, a doctor may choose to prescribe eye drops, medications to increase saliva, NSAIDs, or medications to suppress the immune system. Learn more about Sjogren's syndrome here.

When to see a doctor Tingling and numbness can result from a number of medical conditions. If a person suspects that they or someone near them is having a heart attack or a stroke, they should seek immediate medical attention. Other symptoms for which a person should seek medical attention include: lasting, sudden, or worsening loss of sensation in the hand

obvious physical deformity of the hand or arm

pain that gets worse instead of better

progressive weakness If a person is concerned about any symptoms related to unusual sensations in their arms or hands, they should see a doctor.