A full liquid diet means that a person eats no solid foods and only consumes liquids, such as soups, juices, and smoothies. For most people, it is a temporary measure and not a long-term nutritional strategy. Full liquids are different than clear liquids. On a clear liquid diet, a person can only have clear liquids, such as water, tea, and broth. Full liquids offer more diverse flavor and greater nutritional value. A person may be able to eat pureed versions of their favorite foods in addition to a wide variety of thicker liquids, such as tomato soup. In this article, learn more about full liquid diets, including their uses, the possible effects, and what to eat.

Uses Share on Pinterest A doctor may suggest a full liquid diet following dental surgery. Doctors usually recommend full liquid diets as a short-term strategy when a person has a medical issue that makes eating solids dangerous. They might recommend that people follow a full liquid diet in the following situations: when recovering from pancreatitis

following weight loss surgery, as a transitional step between clear liquids and soft foods

following dental or oral surgery, either to reduce pain or because a person is unable to chew

after gastrointestinal surgery or to ease the symptoms of a digestive disease

following the loss of multiple teeth

after breaking bones in the mouth or jaw

when a doctor or dentist wires the jaw shut Some people may also use liquid diets to try to lose weight, as a full liquid diet makes it more difficult to consume a large number of calories. Highly restrictive diets for weight loss are not safe, and doctors do not recommend them. A person will often regain the weight as soon as they return to a normal diet.

What to eat The foods that a person should eat on a full liquid diet depend on their nutritional needs and a doctor's recommendations. A person may be able to consume the following: all of the foods that a clear liquid diet allows, including:

water



fruit juices



lemonade



soup broth



gelatin



honey



tea



coffee



popsicles

pureed fruits and vegetables

strained or pureed soups

milk

strained or pureed meats

baby food

cream of wheat

strained oatmeal

smoothies

protein drinks and other liquid nutritional supplements

ice cream

milkshakes

margarine, butter, and mayonnaise

pudding It can be challenging to get enough protein and fiber on a full liquid diet, so people following this diet — especially if they are doing so for longer than a few days — should prioritize nutrient-dense foods. Some examples of foods that a person may be able to eat and that offer more nutritional value include: low sugar protein drinks

fruit and vegetable smoothies

soft egg-based products, such as eggnog or baby food with eggs

pureed meats and beans

mashed potatoes with meat-based gravy

milk People should ask their doctor to provide a detailed list of exactly which foods they should eat and which they should avoid when on a full liquid diet.

What to avoid A person on a full liquid diet needs to avoid solid foods, as well as pureed foods that may have chunks in them. Some examples of foods to avoid include: whole fruits and vegetables

bread

cereal

soups containing large or hard chunks

solid meat or fish

anything with seeds or other hard or sharp particles

nuts and peanut butter

ice cream with chunks

noodles

rice

cookies and cakes

cheese

tofu For most people, a full liquid diet is a short-term measure. People who must stick to a full liquid diet for longer must be mindful of the foods that they eat and avoid potentially unhealthful options. People may find the following practices helpful: avoiding getting all or most calories from sweet foods, such as ice cream

increasing fiber intake by drinking thin smoothies comprising fruits, vegetables, and Greek yogurt

trying milk as a protein source

avoiding foods that have little nutritional value, such as popsicles and gelatin

asking a doctor about vitamin and mineral supplements

keeping a dietary log to track nutrients over time

Risks It is very difficult to get enough nutrients on a full liquid diet, especially long term. Liquid diets are typically low in vitamin A, iron, vitamin B-12, and thiamine. People who must eat a full liquid diet for extended periods may need to take supplements to prevent nutritional deficits. It is possible to get enough protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients on a full liquid diet. However, doing so requires some planning and basic dietary knowledge. People on this diet who are recovering from surgery may not have the energy or motivation to seek out healthful foods. One of the biggest risks is that a person may rely on easy but less nutritious foods, such as melted ice cream or high sodium broths. While a full liquid diet may satisfy a person's cravings better than a clear liquid diet, following a full liquid diet can still be difficult and frustrating. In addition to malnutrition from long-term use, some other risks include: chronic hunger

mood swings due to hunger

lack of pleasure in eating

difficulty eating out or participating in other social activities that center around food Although doctors may recommend a full liquid diet for a variety of conditions, some research suggests that this diet may be more restrictive than necessary. A 2010 study, for example, found that a full solid diet was safe for people recovering from mild acute pancreatitis and shortened hospital stays. A 2012 analysis concluded that a soft diet was also safe for people recovering from mild acute pancreatitis. A person whose doctor recommends a full liquid diet should ask them questions such as: What can I do to stay healthy on this diet?

How long will I need to be on this diet?

What are the risks of this diet?

Why do you recommend this diet?

Is there an alternative to this diet?

What specific foods should I avoid?