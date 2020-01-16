Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinuses. Ethmoid sinusitis is the inflammation of a specific group of sinuses — the ethmoid sinuses — which sit between the nose and eyes. The ethmoid sinuses are hollow spaces in the bones around the nose. They have a lining of mucus to help prevent the nose from drying out. Inflammation of the ethmoid sinuses can lead to pressure and pain around the nose and between the eyes. In this article, we look at the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis of ethmoid sinusitis and when to see a doctor. We also discuss how to treat and prevent ethmoid sinusitis.

Causes Share on Pinterest A person with ethmoid sinusitis may experience a runny or blocked nose. The mucous lining of the sinuses traps dust, germs, and pollutants. When the sinuses become inflamed, the mucus cannot flow normally. Tissue swelling traps mucus in the sinuses, which can allow germs to grow. In ethmoid sinusitis, this inflammation affects the ethmoid sinuses. People have four groups of sinuses, each of which can become inflamed: frontal

maxillary

sphenoid

ethmoid The causes of ethmoid sinusitis will typically be similar to those of other forms of sinusitis. They may include: a viral infection, including the common cold

seasonal allergies

smoking or secondhand smoke

a weakened immune system

the narrowing of the nasal passages due to nasal polyps

Symptoms A person with ethmoid sinusitis may experience many symptoms common to all sinus infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these can include: a runny nose

a blocked nose

pain around the face

a feeling of pressure around the face

headaches

mucus dripping down into the throat from the nose

a sore throat

a cough

bad breath In addition, they may experience symptoms specific to ethmoid sinusitis because of the position of these sinuses near the eyes. These symptoms include a swollen, red, or painful eye. Sinusitis can either be acute, meaning that a person has it for only a short time, or chronic, where it lasts for more than 12 weeks, even with treatment.

When to see a doctor As with other types of sinusitis, the most common cause of ethmoid sinusitis is a virus, such as the common cold. In these cases, it will often resolve without a person needing to see a doctor. According to the CDC, a person should speak to a doctor if: they have very intense symptoms, such as severe pain in the face or a severe headache

their symptoms get better but then get worse

their symptoms do not get better over more than 10 days

they have a fever for more than 3–4 days

Diagnosis When diagnosing ethmoid sinusitis, a doctor will ask the person how they have been feeling and carry out a physical examination to look for the characteristic signs and symptoms of sinusitis. These may include: congestion, obstruction, or blockage in and around the nose

significant amounts of mucus in the nose

facial pressure or pain The doctor may also look into the person's nose, throat, or ears for visible signs of inflammation. After this examination, if the doctor is not certain about the correct diagnosis, they may also insert a thin tube with a light and a camera on the end into the nose to examine the sinus tissues. Occasionally, a doctor may recommend an X-ray or a CT scan to determine the likely cause of the person's symptoms.

Treatment According to the CDC, a person's sinus infection will usually get better on its own. However, if a doctor suspects a bacterial infection, they may prescribe antibiotics. The doctor may also prescribe: decongestants to help drain the sinuses

antihistamines to reduce inflammation resulting from an allergic reaction

nasal steroids to reduce inflammation in and around the nose

saline nasal sprays, which increase moisture in the nose

pain relievers, if a person's sinusitis is causing a lot of pain The CDC also note that home remedies may help some people. They recommend putting a warm compress over the affected area or breathing in steam from a bowl of hot water or a shower. Read more about how to treat sinus infections here.

Prevention People can often prevent sinus infections by taking steps to stay healthy and to help others stay healthy. These include: practicing good hand hygiene

getting the recommended vaccines, such as the flu and pneumococcal vaccines

avoiding contact with people who currently have an upper respiratory infection, including a cold

avoiding smoke and secondhand smoke

using a clean humidifier at home to add moisture to the air