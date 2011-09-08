Statins, also known as HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, are drugs that are prescribed for people with high levels of cholesterol. They block the action of an enzyme (HMG-CoA reductase) made in the liver that is required to produce cholesterol, hence their name, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors.

The human body needs cholesterol in order to function. However, high levels can lead to atherosclerosis – when cholesterol-containing plaques accumulate in the arteries and undermine blood flow. Statins reduce blood cholesterol levels, and in doing so reduce the risk of developing stroke, heart attack and angina.

Statins have been linked to various adverse events (undesirable side effects), and many lay people wonder whether they are good or bad. The aim of this article is to show some studies which looked at the harms and benefits of statins.

Diabetes risk – scientists from St. George’s University, London, England, and the University of Glasgow, Scotland examined five statin trials that had been published from 2005 to 2010. They found there was a link between high statin doses and diabetes risk – patients on high doses of statins had a 12% higher risk of developing diabetes. However, they emphasized that the benefits – reducing serious heart problems – far outweigh any risks. (Link to article)

Low heart-risk patients – researchers from the Cochrane Heart Group at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, UK, stated that there is not enough evidence that statins benefit low-risk heart disease patients. Team leader, Fiona Taylor said doctors should be cautious about prescribing them to low-risk patients, especially in light of evidence on how statins affect people with no history of cardiovascular disease. (Link to article)

Hemorrhage history – a study carried out at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston suggested that patients with a history of hemorrhage may find that statins increase their risk of recurrence to the point that this outweighs any benefits (Link to article). They wrote:

“A particular subgroup of patients for whom the advisability of statin use is unclear are those at high risk for intracerebral hemorrhage (or a stroke caused by bleeding within the brain). The reason for added concern is the increased incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage observed among subjects randomized to statin therapy in a clinical trial of secondary stroke prevention.”

Childhood lupus – children with lupus should not be given statins, even though their condition raises the risk of developing coronary artery disease later on in life, researchers from Duke University Medical Center revealed in a study. They said that even though statins have a positive effect on lipid levels and CRP (C-reactive protein), their effect on atherosclerosis is not considerable enough to warrant their routine use for children with lupus. They said the rare long-term risks associated with statins outweigh the benefits. (Link to article)