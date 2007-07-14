According to the 2007 edition of America’s Best Hospitals, by US News, John Hopkins Hospital is the best in the USA, followed by the Mayo Clinic. After 5,462 hospitals were examined and ranked according to 16 medical specialties, 173 reached the shortlist. Hospitals that managed to get high rankings in six specialties or more are mentioned in the Honor Roll.

Points system

If a hospital’s specialty is ranked top, or close to the top, it gets two points. If it is ranked slightly lower in that specialty it gets one point (for that specialty).

Below are the rankings for those that were included in the Honor Roll:

First – Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

points 30

specialties 15

Second – Mayo Clinic, Rochester, (Minnesota)

points 29

specialties 15

Third – UCLA Medical Center, (LA, California)

points 25

specialties 15

Fourth – Cleveland Clinic

points 25

specialties 13

Fifth – Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

points 23

specialties 12

Sixth – New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell

points 21

specialties 11

= Seventh – Duke University Medical Center (Durham, N.C.)

Points 18

specialties 10

= Seventh – University of California, San Francisco Medical Center

points 18

specialties 10

Ninth – Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University (St. Louis)

points 17

specialties 11

Tenth – Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston)

points 16

specialties 10

Eleventh – University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

points 15

specialties 9

Twelfth – Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

points 11

specialties 8

Thirteenth – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

points 10

specialties 7

Fourteenth – University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor)

points 9

specialties 7

= Fifteenth – Stanford Hospital and Clinics (Stanford, California)

points 8

specialties 6

= Fifteenth – Yale-New Haven Hospital (New Haven, Conn)

points 8

specialties 6

= Seventeenth – Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, (LA, California)

points 7

specialties 6

= Seventeenth – University of Chicago Medical Center

points 7

specialties 6

Rankings according to medical specialty:

— Cancer

— Digestive Disorders

— Ear, Nose & Throat

— Endocrinology

— Geriatrics Gynecology

— Heart

— Kidney Disease

— Neurology and Neurosurgery

— Opthalmology

— Orthopedics

— Psychiatry

— Rehabilitation

— Respiratory Disorders

— Rheumatology

— Urology

America’s Best Hospitals 2007 – US News and World Report

Written by: Christian Nordqvist

Editor: Medical News Today