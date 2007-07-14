According to the 2007 edition of America’s Best Hospitals, by US News, John Hopkins Hospital is the best in the USA, followed by the Mayo Clinic. After 5,462 hospitals were examined and ranked according to 16 medical specialties, 173 reached the shortlist. Hospitals that managed to get high rankings in six specialties or more are mentioned in the Honor Roll.
Points system
If a hospital’s specialty is ranked top, or close to the top, it gets two points. If it is ranked slightly lower in that specialty it gets one point (for that specialty).
Below are the rankings for those that were included in the Honor Roll:
First – Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
points 30
specialties 15
Second – Mayo Clinic, Rochester, (Minnesota)
points 29
specialties 15
Third – UCLA Medical Center, (LA, California)
points 25
specialties 15
Fourth – Cleveland Clinic
points 25
specialties 13
Fifth – Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
points 23
specialties 12
Sixth – New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
points 21
specialties 11
= Seventh – Duke University Medical Center (Durham, N.C.)
Points 18
specialties 10
= Seventh – University of California, San Francisco Medical Center
points 18
specialties 10
Ninth – Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University (St. Louis)
points 17
specialties 11
Tenth – Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston)
points 16
specialties 10
Eleventh – University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)
points 15
specialties 9
Twelfth – Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
points 11
specialties 8
Thirteenth – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
points 10
specialties 7
Fourteenth – University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor)
points 9
specialties 7
= Fifteenth – Stanford Hospital and Clinics (Stanford, California)
points 8
specialties 6
= Fifteenth – Yale-New Haven Hospital (New Haven, Conn)
points 8
specialties 6
= Seventeenth – Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, (LA, California)
points 7
specialties 6
= Seventeenth – University of Chicago Medical Center
points 7
specialties 6
Rankings according to medical specialty:
— Cancer
— Digestive Disorders
— Ear, Nose & Throat
— Endocrinology
— Geriatrics Gynecology
— Heart
— Kidney Disease
— Neurology and Neurosurgery
— Opthalmology
— Orthopedics
— Psychiatry
— Rehabilitation
— Respiratory Disorders
— Rheumatology
— Urology
America’s Best Hospitals 2007 – US News and World Report
Written by: Christian Nordqvist
Editor: Medical News Today