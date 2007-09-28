A baby, called Nadia, girl was born in Russia on September 17th weighing 17.5lbs (7.75kg), over two times the average for an infant newborn weight. She was delivered by cesarean section in the Altai region of Siberia.

Nadia’s mother, 43, is said to be ‘in shock’ at the size of the baby. Apparently, her eight sisters and three brothers all weighed over 5kg (11lbs) when they were born. When the father was asked for his reaction, he was dumbstruck (speechless).

Her mother said her diet consisted of mainly noodles, tomatoes and potatoes. Not because she thought they were good for her – she just did not have the money for anything else.

The average birth weight for a newborn, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is 3.2kg (7.06lbs).

The heaviest baby ever weighed in at birth at 10.2kg in Italy in 1955. A 10.8kg baby was born in Canada in 1979, unfortunately he only lived for 11 hours.

