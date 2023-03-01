- Heart failure affects more than 26 million people globally.
- Heart failure is prevalent in people with aortic stenosis.
- Researchers from Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares found stimulation of the beta-3 adrenergic receptor in heart cells helps protect and prevent heart failure from aortic stenosis in a mouse model.
Heart failure is
Surgery, such as heart valve repair or
Now, researchers from Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a potential new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure linked to aortic stenosis using
Their study was recently published in the journal Basic Research in Cardiology.
Stenosis in the heart occurs when the heart valves become narrowed or blocked and do not open properly.
There are four main types of heart valve stenosis:
Aortic stenosisis the most common type of valve stenosis and refers to a problem with the aortic valve, halting blood circulating from the left ventricle to the aorta. Tricuspid stenosisimpacts how blood moves between the upper and lower portions of the heart’s right side. Mitral stenosisaffects how blood flows between the upper and lower portions of the left side of the heart. Pulmonary stenosisrestricts blood flow from the lower right chamber to the pulmonary arteries and lungs.
Stenosis of the heart does not always generate noticeable symptoms.
If it does, symptoms may include:
Aortic stenosis mainly affects people
Doctors normally use an echocardiogram to diagnose stenosis of the heart.
In their study, researchers studied the effect of the
“The nervous system controls the strength of the heart function,” Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, a cardiologist of Non-Invasive Cardiology at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in this study, explained to Medical News Today. “Beta-adrenergic activity regulates the sympathetic nervous system. We often actually want to tamp down that activity in order to help to support the heart, so it’s not overly stimulated and is able to function efficiently, requires less oxygen use, and maintains a healthy heart rate, which is generally between 60 and 100 beats per minute.”
For this study, scientists used gene therapy to overstimulate the beta-3 adrenergic receptor in the hearts of a mouse model. When the mice were subjected to aortic stenosis, researchers found they were protected from heart failure.
And when used in mice that already had aortic stenosis and established heart failure, stimulation of the beta-3 adrenergic receptor helped the mice recover normal heart function.
Dr. Paul Heidenreich, professor and vice chair for quality in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine in California and the writing committee chair of the
“Medical therapy for aortic stenosis would be a major scientific advance,” he explained. “Without intervention, surviving patients with aortic stenosis will eventually develop heart failure that will inevitably progress to death.”
“Currently, we do not have a medical treatment for aortic stenosis,” Heidenreich continued. “Surgical and catheter-based valve replacement is the only effective treatment for those with heart failure due to aortic stenosis. Some patients are too frail for these invasive interventions and medical therapy would be their only option for treatment.”
Medical News Today also spoke with Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California who was not involved in the study, agreed this research is welcome news.
“Aortic stenosis is ultimately a deadly condition if not intervened upon,” he said. “As aortic stenosis progresses, the left ventricle becomes overwhelmed and the contractile function can diminish.
As for what doctors would like to see as the next steps in this research, Ni stated as the new study is lab-based research with mice, it remains to be seen how beta-3 adrenergic receptor modulation might affect people with heart failure due to aortic stenosis.
“I suspect that with these study findings, there will be working toward building or creating a pharmaceutical drug that targets the beta-3 adrenergic receptor,” he said. “And I’m hoping that work proceeds (so) that we’re able to see if using a medication like that in people with heart failure from aortic stenosis can help them to do better.”
And as this study used a human gene transfer, including the use of an
“The next steps for this would be to try delivering this gene therapy in other animals and ultimately a human population,” he added. “Once it is established that this therapy is viable in human beings and associated with similar benefits to those seen in this study, we would need a clinical trial.”
“Overall, I am encouraged,” Tadwalkar concluded. “The results of a fairly recent trial showed that use of a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist improved left ventricular ejection fraction in a subgroup of patients with advanced heart failure. This suggests that increasing the quantity of beta-3 adrenergic receptors in humans with left ventricular dysfunction has merit.”