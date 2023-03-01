Share on Pinterest Experts say a recent study examining a new treatment for a type of heart failure is promising. Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images Heart failure affects more than 26 million people globally.

Heart failure is prevalent in people with aortic stenosis.

Researchers from Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares found stimulation of the beta-3 adrenergic receptor in heart cells helps protect and prevent heart failure from aortic stenosis in a mouse model. Heart failure — a type of cardiovascular disease — affects more than 26 million people around the world. Heart failure is prevalent in people who have aortic stenosis — a common disorder of the heart valves. More than 20% of older adults in the United States have aortic stenosis. Surgery, such as heart valve repair or replacement , is the mainstay of treatment for aortic stenosis. Currently, medications may be used to manage the related symptoms but do not have a significant impact on disease progression. Now, researchers from Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a potential new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure linked to aortic stenosis using gene therapy . Their study was recently published in the journal Basic Research in Cardiology.

Beta-3 adrenergic receptor and heart failure In their study, researchers studied the effect of the beta-3 adrenergic receptor — and its effect on heart failure due to aortic stenosis. Beta-adrenergic receptors play an important role in intracellular signaling, helping to regulate body functions such as respiration and heart function. “The nervous system controls the strength of the heart function,” Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, a cardiologist of Non-Invasive Cardiology at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in this study, explained to Medical News Today. “Beta-adrenergic activity regulates the sympathetic nervous system. We often actually want to tamp down that activity in order to help to support the heart, so it’s not overly stimulated and is able to function efficiently, requires less oxygen use, and maintains a healthy heart rate, which is generally between 60 and 100 beats per minute.” For this study, scientists used gene therapy to overstimulate the beta-3 adrenergic receptor in the hearts of a mouse model. When the mice were subjected to aortic stenosis, researchers found they were protected from heart failure. And when used in mice that already had aortic stenosis and established heart failure, stimulation of the beta-3 adrenergic receptor helped the mice recover normal heart function.

Welcome news on heart failure treatment Dr. Paul Heidenreich, professor and vice chair for quality in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine in California and the writing committee chair of the 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure , told Medical News Today it was exciting to see progress in understanding the mechanism of heart failure due to aortic stenosis. “Medical therapy for aortic stenosis would be a major scientific advance,” he explained. “Without intervention, surviving patients with aortic stenosis will eventually develop heart failure that will inevitably progress to death.” “Currently, we do not have a medical treatment for aortic stenosis,” Heidenreich continued. “Surgical and catheter-based valve replacement is the only effective treatment for those with heart failure due to aortic stenosis. Some patients are too frail for these invasive interventions and medical therapy would be their only option for treatment.” Medical News Today also spoke with Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California who was not involved in the study, agreed this research is welcome news. “Aortic stenosis is ultimately a deadly condition if not intervened upon,” he said. “As aortic stenosis progresses, the left ventricle becomes overwhelmed and the contractile function can diminish. Left ventricular dysfunction makes aortic stenosis even more dangerous as there is not only obstruction of blood flow to vital organs from the aortic stenosis itself, but also a lack of forward blood flow due to the left ventricle pumping less vigorously. Being able to target the left ventricular dysfunction is a turning point in our search for more sturdy and varied treatment options.”