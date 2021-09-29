Share on Pinterest Artificial intelligence might help scientists predict which viruses are more likely to make the jump into humans. Protonic Ltd/Stocksy

A recent study demonstrates that machine learning methods could determine the risk of a viral jump or “spillover” from animals to humans using viral genomes.

The research models predicted that genetically similar nonhuman primate viruses had an increased risk of human transmission, which was not the case with other animal groups.

Scientists will need to conduct more research to confirm that the viruses that prediction models identified represent a high risk of animal-to-human transmission.

Zoonotic diseases, or zoonoses, occur due to viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi that spread between animals and people.

Approximately 60% of known and 75% of new or emerging infectious diseases can spread from animals to humans.

Dr. Barbara A. Han, Ph.D., a disease ecologist for the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, explained in a podcast, a “zoonotic disease is just an infection that originates in an animal […], caused by a parasite or pathogen that’s perfectly happy to live in this wild species.”

Dr. Han elaborated: “Occasionally, that pathogen or parasite will spill over into a human, and 99% of the time, that’s where it ends — that person might get sick, but it’s a dead-end host, so it doesn’t go any further. Some of them can transmit from person to another person, so that secondary transmission is really critical for something that has the potential to become pandemic.”

Human expansion into new geographic areas with close contact with wild and domestic animals plus changes in climate have increased the occurrence of zoonoses. Similarly, the increased movement of animals, people, and animal products due to international trade and travel has also played a significant part.

Therefore, improved global communication, coordination, and collaboration between human, animal, and environmental experts to prevent, detect, investigate, prioritize, and respond to zoonotic diseases is imperative.

This strengthened communication is vital to allow us to create an early warning system to prevent or mitigate the next pandemic.