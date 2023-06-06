Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking into the role artificial intelligence can play in predicting breast cancer risk. Helena and Laurent Martin/Stocksy Researchers are reporting that artificial intelligence programs were more accurate in predicting breast cancer risk than traditional methods.

They said the programs could help with earlier diagnosis and better preventive measures.

Experts say artificial intelligence will become a bigger part of healthcare in the future. Artificial intelligence (AI) programs performed better at predicting five-year breast cancer risk than traditional models, according to a study published today in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The researchers used data from negative 2d mammograms performed at Kaiser Permanente Northern California in 2016. The scientists screened 324,009 women and chose 13,628 for analysis. In addition, 4,584 from the eligibility pool diagnosed with breast cancer within five years of the original 2016 mammogram remained in the study. The scientists followed the participants until 2021.

Details from the study of AI and breast cancer risk An AI program evaluated the mammograms and divided the results into three categories: Interval cancer risk – incident cancers diagnosed between zero and one years

Future cancer risk – incident cancers diagnosed between one and five years

All cancer risk–incident cancers diagnosed between zero and five years The researchers used five AI algorithms, including two used by researchers and three that are commercially available. The scientists compared risk scores to each other and the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium (BCSC). Dr. Richard Reitherman, a radiologist and medical director of breast imaging at MemorialCare Breast Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in California, explained the factors used to calculate the risk of breast cancer. He noted the risk is frequently calculated using the BCSC, which operates primarily five elements: A woman’s age Family history of breast cancer in a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) Race/ethnicity Mammographic breast density History of benign breast biopsies. “Many computer risk calculators are available to estimate a woman’s risk based on these factors,” Reitherman, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Relevant to the current publication, the risk of a woman being diagnosed with breast cancer in the next five years is a standard metric.”

The success of artificial intelligence in predicting risk The scientists noted that all five AI algorithms performed better than the BCSC in predicting breast cancer risk at zero to five years. Some algorithms predicted patients at high risk of interval cancer, which is often aggressive and might require a second mammogram or additional imaging and screening. Other algorithms could predict future cancer risk up to five years when the mammography detected no cancer. When predicting cancer risk in the highest 10% risk group, researchers reported that AI predicted up to 28% of cancers while the BCSC method predicted 21%. “This study is particularly interesting because all but one of the AI models examined were designed to detect the presence or absence of breast cancer in a specific mammogram, not to predict a woman’s future risk of developing cancer,” explained Dr. Laura Heacock, a breast radiologist at NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York who was not involved in this study but has authored other papers on this topic. “This is noteworthy because conventional breast cancer risk models employed by physicians and providers can require extensive information such as family history, ethnicity, prior breast biopsies, pregnancy, and hormone usage,” she told Medical News Today. “Despite relying solely on a one-time mammogram examination, these AI models outperform the BCSC model in identifying women more likely to develop cancer in the future,” Heacock added. “The use of AI in predicting both current and future breast cancer risk represents a powerful approach that leverages AI for individual benefit.” “AI studies like this show that not all dense breasts are equal; specific and complex breast tissue patterns exist that predict a higher risk of breast cancer,” Heacock noted. “AI may identify patterns imperceptible to the human eye or are only visible by training on hundreds of thousands of mammograms.” They believe AI identifies missed cancers and breast cancer features that could predict future cancer development. “The interesting message of this article is that AI can be used to identify areas in a mammogram or other mammographic features that are not yet cancer (and therefore cannot be currently diagnosed) but may develop into cancer in the next five years,” Reitherman said. “This capability can direct appropriate more sensitive resources such as breast ultrasound or Breast MRI to be integrated into the woman’s screening management. Risk reduction management techniques such as endocrine blockade may also become more important.” “I would absolutely be willing to use this technology if there is human regulation,” Reitherman said. “Human interface is critical – there need to be some controls.”