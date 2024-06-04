Share on Pinterest Experts say alcohol-free mouthwash might be healthier for some people. Capuski/Getty Images

Researchers report that alcohol-based mouthwash may contribute to different levels of oral bacterial populations that could increase the risk of certain gum diseases and cancers.

The researchers indicated that alcohol-based mouthwash should be carefully considered before using it on a daily basis.

They said people with dry mouth and other conditions might find that alcohol-free mouthwash works best for them.

Alcohol-based mouthwash might increase the risk of developing health problems such as gum disease and some cancers, including colorectal cancer.

That’s according to a study conducted at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, and led by Jolein Lauman, a PhD student in the Department of Clinical Sciences.

The findings were published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology.

In their study, the researchers said they found a significant difference in the composition and number of bacteria in the participants’ oral microbiome after using alcohol-based Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash.

They reported that two species of bacteria were significantly abundant after using the mouthwash daily. Fusobacterium nucleatum and streptococcus anginosus have been linked to several diseases, including gum disease and esophageal and colorectal cancer.

The scientists also noted a decrease in a bacteria strain called Actinobacteria.

The researchers did not collect information on the participants’ dietary habits or smoking. They also were unwilling to state that the public should stop using alcohol-based mouthwash.

Participants used the Listerine mouthwash for three months and then a non-alcohol mouthwash for three months, or vice versa.

The overall purpose of the trial was to find ways to reduce the incidence of gonorrhea, chlamydia, or syphilis in men who have sex with men.