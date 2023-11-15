Share on Pinterest Caffeine and alcohol may seem like they are aiding sleep, but a new study shows it does the opposite. Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images Researchers consider insufficient sleep to be an unrecognized worldwide health issue.

People who have sleep issues commonly use caffeine during the day to stay awake and alcohol at night to help them sleep.

Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine found people who use both substances did not perceive a reduction in their sleep quality.

Scientists believe this false perception may lead to a habitual self-medicating cycle that people do not realize, leading to poor sleep. Insufficient sleep is considered by researchers to be an unrecognized global health concern . Past studies show around one third of the world’s population is affected by insomnia symptoms. And as many as 70 million Americans have a sleep disorder. People who find themselves tired during the day from poor sleep commonly drink caffeinated beverages during the day to help them stay awake. These same people may also drink alcohol at night to help them sleep. Now, a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE is the first known to take a look at how the use of both substances — caffeine and alcohol — affect overall sleep. Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine found study participants who used caffeine during the day and alcohol at night did not perceive a reduction in their sleep quality, despite the substances reducing perceived sleep quality when studied individually. Scientists believe this false perception may lead to a habitual self-medicating cycle that people do not realize, leading to poor sleep.

Each cup of caffeine reduces sleep quantity by 10 minutes For this study, Song and his team used digital daily surveying tools to measure the alcohol and caffeine consumption habits and sleep-related measures of 17 male, full-time financial traders over six weeks. “We chose to target financial traders because this is an adult population that consumes both caffeine and alcohol regularly, which we know both from research and my experience — I was an investment analyst on Wall Street so I worked alongside many traders,” Song told Medical News Today. “Also, their profession requires high attention and cognitive speed, and so they value alertness and mental acuity during the day, which I think represents the lifestyles of many working adults,” he said. When analyzed individually, researchers found caffeine use reduced study participants’ reported sleep quantity by 10 minutes per cup consumed the previous day on average. “We had predicted we would indeed find a caffeine-induced decrease in sleep duration based on prior research on caffeine and sleep,” Song said. “We were surprised by the magnitude of the reduction — it was larger than we had expected.” They also found participants who drank alcohol the day before self-reported a 3% decrease in their sleep quality per drink on average. “We had also predicted this decline based on what we learned from prior research on alcohol and sleep so this made sense to us,” Song commented.

Habitual stimulant use may hide sleep quality decline When researchers looked at how both caffeine and alcohol use affected study participants’ perceived sleep quality, the results were a bit different. “It is difficult to quantify the interaction the same way we interpret the separate effects of caffeine and alcohol on sleep quantity/quality,” Song explained. “That being said, we found an intriguing interaction where the sedating effects of evening alcohol consumption mitigated some of the detrimental impact of daytime caffeine consumption on sleep,” he pointed out. However, Song and his team found that the habitual use of alcohol to overcome the stimulant effects of caffeine and vice versa suggests a form of self-medication behavior among study participants. “Despite caffeine leading to reduced sleep quantity, individuals did not perceive a reduction in sleep quality, suggesting a mismatch in perception. This may contribute to continued self-medicating despite its negative effects on sleep. In other words, habitual use of the two substances could mask the decline in sleep quality, leaving the individual unaware of their poor sleep.”

— Frank Song, lead author