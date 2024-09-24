MNT has spoken with four cancer experts to discuss the report’s most striking findings. Here is what they had to say.

“This includes effective tobacco control, a greater awareness and uptake of cancer screening to identify many cancers earlier at a more treatable stage, and more effective treatments that can often be delivered while minimizing toxicities. While very encouraging, the rising rates of many incident cancers also indicates that there’s much more to be done,” Hawk noted.

“Remarkable progress has been made in reducing cancer mortality over the last 30 years, which came about because of strong, concerted efforts on a number of fronts,” Ernest Hawk, MD, MPH , head of Cancer Prevention and Population Sciences at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who was not involved in this report, told Medical News Today.

However, barriers to certain prevention tools like vaccines and early screenings, as well as unhealthy lifestyle choices — such as excessive alcohol use — lead researchers to predict that more than 2 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2024.

According to the 2024 edition of the American Association for Cancer Research’s Cancer Progress Report , advances in cancer research and treatment have helped decrease the age-adjusted overall cancer death rate in the United States by 33% between 1991 and 2021.

“With these things in mind, there’s a lot we can do for any individual at the risk of developing cancer — [it’s] really important to detect early or prevent it in the first place, so we don’t deal with advanced cancer situations,” he emphasized.

“These include quitting smoking , moderation of alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy diet and weight, staying physically active, and protecting the skin from UV radiation ,” Harb detailed.

“I think the report really highlights something that a lot of people are not aware of — 40% of cancers in the U.S. are associated with modifiable risk factors,” Wael Harb, MD , a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers in Orange County, CA, told MNT after reviewing the report. “So by reducing these risks, we can prevent cancer altogether.”

According to the latest Cancer Progress Report, 40% of all cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are linked to modifiable risk factors .

Out of all the modifiable risk factors associated with cancer, the report highlighted excessive alcohol use as one with a strong impact: 5.4% of all cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019 were attributable to alcohol use.

“This is a reminder of the impact of lifestyle choices that can have on cancer risk,” Harb said.

“There’s definitely a link between excessive alcohol intake and multiple cancers, including breast, colorectal, [and] liver cancer. It’s really important for public health initiatives to focus on reducing alcohol consumption, increasing awareness about these dangers. I think that will lead to decreased risk of developing cancer.” – Wael Harb, MD

MNT also spoke with Anton Bilchik, MD, PhD, surgical oncologist, chief of medicine and Director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Program at Providence Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, CA, about this report.

Bilchik commented that while the role of alcohol in cancer development is obviously important, the report does not provide sufficient information on the quantities of alcohol involved.

“We know that alcohol in large quantities is associated with many diseases, including cirrhosis and cancer, but we also know that the Mediterranean diet — that has been well prescribed [and] which [often] includes one glass of red wine at night — is actually protective against heart disease,” Bilchik continued.

For those looking to lower their alcohol-use-related cancer risk, Bilchik said a person’s biological sex and metabolism may play a role in this equation, too. He noted that, in female bodies, less alcohol may lead to higher risk than in males.