Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting around 40 million people worldwide.

Diagnosis is difficult and often delayed because all forms of dementia have similar symptoms.

Researchers believe that biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood plasma may be a key to early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Now, a long-term study from China has found marked differences in several biomarkers between people who went on to develop Alzheimer’s disease many years later and those who did not.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , some 55 million people worldwide have dementia, and the number is rising rapidly. A Lancet report estimates that by 2050, more than 150 million people will be living with dementia.

Between 60% and 80% of dementia cases are Alzheimer’s disease, which is characterized by a buildup of beta-amyloid and tau proteins in the brain.

Experts believe that these proteins, which form plaques and tangles, interfere with the functioning of nerve cells in the brain, leading to characteristic symptoms of memory loss and confusion.

Most existing treatments help manage the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease but cannot halt the progress of the disease. However, for greatest benefit these treatments must be given early in the course of the disease so early diagnosis is key to slowing the progress of Alzheimer’s disease.

Recent research has focused on biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood plasma as diagnostic indicators of Alzheimer’s disease.

Now, new research from China has mapped biomarkers over 20 years in a group of people who later did or did not develop Alzheimer’s disease. They found significant differences in the levels of beta-amyloid-42, tau, and other biomarkers over the course of the study.

The study is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Claire Sexton, Alzheimer’s Association senior director of scientific program and outreach, not involved in the current study, told Medical News Today: