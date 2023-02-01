Share on Pinterest Scientists are looking at blood tests as a way to detect Alzheimer’s early. StefaNikolic/Getty Images Researchers investigated the presence of blood biomarkers in those with mild cognitive decline who go on to develop Alzheimer’s.

They found that human brain cells exposed to blood from those who went on develop Alzheimer’s displayed reduced cell division and increased cell death.

The researchers noted that their findings pave the way for future mechanistic studies. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common kind of dementia, a condition involving gradual cognitive and neurological decline. In 2020, 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease. This figure is expected to increase to 14 million people by 2060. Clinical studies show that 10–15% of those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) progress into Alzheimer’s, compared to 1–2% of cognitively healthy elderly people. A better understanding of risk factors that may lead those with MCI to develop Alzheimer’s disease could pave the way for early-stage interventions. Recent studies have suggested that blood-based biomarkers may be promising targets for monitoring early disease progression and predicting cognitive decline. Recently, researchers conducted a study to observe how blood samples from patients with MCI affected the growth of brain cells over time. “This study concludes there is something in the blood of those with MCI who are closer to manifesting notable cognitive decline to those who are not as close to manifesting cognitive decline. Whatever it is that is different, it has an impact on neuronal cell cultures,” Dr. Russell Swerdlow, professor of neurology and director of Molecular and Integrative Physiology at KU Medical Center, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. The study was published in Brain.

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s years before For the study, the researchers collected 161 blood samples over several years from 56 individuals diagnosed with MCI. They then observed how these blood samples affected the development of human brain cells over time. Among the individuals, 36 went on to develop Alzheimer’s disease. However, 18 did not. The researchers found that baseline data generated from the blood samples could predict progression from MCI to Alzheimer’s up to 3.5 years before a clinical diagnosis. Blood from patients who went on to develop Alzheimer’s within 3.5 years promoted decreased cell growth and division, as well as an increase in apoptotic cell death. “Based on the proteomic data, it appears possible that MCI patients that convert may have altered levels of secreted proteins that affect receptor signaling,” Dr. Laura J. Blair, assistant professor at the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of South Florida, who was also not involved in the study, told MNT. The researchers also noted that blood samples obtained closer to the time of MCI transitioning to Alzheimer’s disease were linked to an increase in neurogenesis or maturation of brain cells. While they noted it remains unclear whether neurogenesis contributes to Alzheimer’s, they wrote that the increased neurogenesis observed may be a compensatory mechanism in response to aging and neurodegeneration.

A blood test for Alzheimer’s? MNT spoke with Dr. Paula C. Bickford, a distinguished professor in the Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology, at the University of South Florida, who was not involved in the study, on whether these findings could provide a basis for a blood test to detect early Alzheimer’s disease. She noted that after looking closely at the data, it is premature to say that these findings could be used to develop a new blood test. “A caveat at this time is how specific this test is to Alzheimer’s disease versus other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease or other types of dementia. [While] there is promise with this finding, more studies are needed to make conclusions on the clinical impact for diagnosing which subjects convert to Alzheimer’s,” she added. MNT also spoke with Dr. David A. Merrill, psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “The findings need to be replicated and expanded to include more diverse populations. Development and deployment of such a test could take months, if not years,” he said. “In the meantime, it’s important that we stress to people that our behaviors matter. Striving to optimize our own health and those of our loved ones with aging can have a significant impact on delaying or preventing the onset of AD, regardless of what an early diagnosis biomarker test reveals,” he added. The researchers concluded that their findings might pave the way for early prognosis, monitoring disease progression, and future mechanistic studies.

Limitations When asked about limitations, Dr. Swerdlow noted: "A limitation is we don't know what caused the differences seen in the assay. For a study like this, it is important to see how well the assay works in a prospective fashion." Dr. Bickford added that the findings might also not translate to live models. "There is strong evidence that serum from older individuals has a strong negative effect on neurogenesis in vivo and some data in vitro as well," she said.