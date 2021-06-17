Share on Pinterest Scientists have made a discovery that could shed light on the workings of Alzheimer’s disease. Noctiluxx/Getty Images

Oxidized iron and copper are vital for the operation of numerous enzymes in the human body.

Research has implicated disruptions in the regulation of these and other charged metal ions in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers were surprised to discover highly reactive particles of elemental iron and copper in postmortem brain samples from people with Alzheimer’s.

The metals appeared to be stabilized within the beta-amyloid plaques that are a hallmark of the disease.

The discovery could provide insights into how the disease progresses and possibly lead to new ways of diagnosing and treating it.

For the first time, scientists have found tiny deposits of elemental, uncharged iron and copper in human tissue.

An international team of researchers discovered the metals in postmortem brain samples from two individuals who had Alzheimer’s disease.

Metal ions, which are metal atoms with a net positive charge after losing one or more electrons, are essential components of many enzymes that catalyze chemical reactions in cells.

These positive ions can strip the electrons from other molecules, oxidizing these molecules.

However, the deposits of copper and iron that the scientists identified in the brain tissue of people with Alzheimer’s were in their elemental, uncharged form.

These are highly reactive metal atoms that, under normal circumstances, would rapidly undergo oxidation to form more chemically stable ions.

Previously, scientists have only identified elemental metals such as these in microorganisms, viruses, and plants.

The researchers found the metals within beta-amyloid plaques, which are the clumps of protein that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Previous research has linked changes in the metabolism of copper and iron in brain tissue to neurodegenerative diseases, including the formation of amyloid plaques in Alzheimer’s disease.

The tiny deposits of elemental iron that the team found in the new study were magnetic, so in principle, doctors could use them for diagnosis or as a marker of disease progression.