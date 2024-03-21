Share on Pinterest Research into brain cells is revealing more about the potential causes of Alzheimer’s disease. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia .

. The precise causes of the condition are still being fleshed out.

For many years, scientists have concentrated on the role of proteins, but this focus is shifting.

A new study concludes that lipid droplets in specific brain cells may be critical. Characterized by neurodegeneration and a progressive loss of thinking skills, Alzheimer’s disease still holds many mysteries. Globally, 55 million people are affected by dementia and by 2050 experts expect this figure to be 139 million. Despite years of research, the precise mechanisms has been elusive. A recent study, however, adds another piece to the puzzle. For the past few decades, scientists have focused on protein build-up in neurons as the lynchpin of Alzheimer’s. So-called plaques and tangles coalesce in neurons and these hallmarks are linked to brain cell death. Scientists recently designed drugs to clear these proteins, but they are not the silver bullet that many people hoped for. More recently, the focus has shifted toward the role of lipid droplets in brain cells.

Alzheimer’s disease and brain cells A new study published in the journal Nature examines links between Alzheimer’s risk genes and lipid droplets in microglia, which are immune cells in the brain. The gene most strongly correlated with risk is the APOE gene. There are various forms of this gene and the one that carries the highest risk is APOE4. APOE is involved in lipid processing and in people with Alzheimer’s, the gene’s activity is ramped up in microglia. The increased activity by APOE causes lipid droplets to build up within the cells. However, to date, it has been unclear whether this buildup is protective, benign, or harmful.

Details from the study on brain cells and Alzheimer’s To investigate, the researchers analyzed brain tissue from people who died with Alzheimer’s and a control group who did not have Alzheimer’s. They measured gene expression within single cells to understand which genes are “turned on.” Medical News Today spoke with one of the study’s authors, Michael Haney, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of pathology at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He was surprised that ACSL1, “a key regulator of lipid droplet formation,” was “one of the most upregulated genes in microglia.” “This is interesting because Alois Alzheimer himself,” who first described the condition, “noted lipid bodies in glia in his patients’ brains over 100 years ago, but this has received little attention,“ Haney explained. Next, the researchers used a staining technique to see where in the brain these lipid droplet-filled cells were situated. They said they found that these lipid-containing cells were clustered around protein plaques. This could mean that plaques play a role in lipid accumulation. To test this theory, the scientists treated microglia with amyloid fibrils, a major component of protein plaques associated with Alzheimer’s. When they did this, there was a “strong increase” in lipid droplet accumulation, which was particularly pronounced in the presence of APOE4.

New Alzheimer’s research potential Taken together, the authors believe their study “opens the possibility for a new hypothesis for [lipid droplet]-mediated pathogenesis” in Alzheimer’s. Speaking with MNT, Haney summarized their results: “We believe that when microglia encounter the protein buildup common in Alzheimer’s disease, a pro-inflammatory state is triggered in the microglia, which leads to the up-regulation of lipid synthesis enzymes and lipid accumulation in structures known as lipid droplets.” While lipid accumulation in microglia is a novel finding, scientists have seen this response before. “It also occurs outside the brain when immune cells encounter bacteria,” explained Haney. “We think a similar state is being triggered in these immune cells of the brain in response to plaques, leading to lipid accumulation and a pro-inflammatory, damaging state for these cells,” he added.

Not a new but an important theory “This is an important study that highlights the importance of lipid metabolism in Alzheimer’s pathology,” saidAlfred Fonteh, PhD, an associate professor of neuroscience and head of the Biomarker and Neuro-disease Mechanism Lab in the Department of Neurosciences at the Huntington Research Institutes in California. “​​With 50 percent of the brain composed of lipids and over 20 years of lipidomic analyses in my lab showing substantial changes in lipid pathways, I am not surprised by these results,” Fonteh, who wasn’t involved in the study, explained to Medical News Today. Fon​teh added that the results of this study confirm what was already known with “the additional detail of a mechanism that can account for the role of lipids in Alzheimer’s.”

Does earlier work on Alzheimer’s support these findings? Medical News Today also spoke with Hugo Bellen, PhD, and his colleagues from Baylor College of Medicine in Texas. They were not involved in this study, but Bellen’s lab has investigated the molecular basis of neurodegeneration for more than two decades. They explained that studying postmortem tissue, while interesting and important, may not provide insights into how these conditions begin. The molecular changes that drive Alzheimer’s begin many years, if not decades, before obvious symptoms start. By the time of death, many years later, unravelling what has happened in the brain is much more challenging. Bellen’s research concludes that damaging reactive oxygen species initially buildup because of mitochondrial issues in neurons. These trigger the production of lipids. These toxic, peroxidated lipids are then transported via APOE to form lipid droplets in glial cells. These lipid droplets promote the breakdown of the peroxidated lipids, which protects the neurons from damage. They have shown that the Alzheimer’s risk allele, APOE4, is a loss-of-function allele for this lipid transfer process. Loss of APOE — or any of the other proteins required for lipid transport in this pathway — leads to the demise of neurons as the toxic peroxidated lipids build up in the system.