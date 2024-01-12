Share on Pinterest When it comes to low carb diets, the quality and type of them also matter, research shows. Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

A study finds that people eating a largely plant-based, low-carbohydrate diet are more successful at avoiding weight regain.

The most successful low carb diet studied involved plant-based protein, fat, and less-refined carbohydrates.

The study demonstrates that the key is not simply the amount of carbohydrates one consumes but their type and quality as well.

Previous research suggests that more than half of the weight lost in a low-carbohydrate diet returned within two years and nearly all of it by five years.

For people hoping to keep pounds at bay with a low carb sustenance diet, a new study from researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan’s School of Public Health (HSPH) in Boston, Massachusetts may help. It finds that the amount of weight one regains is influenced by the nature and quality of one’s low carb diet.

People whose low-carb diets emphasized high-quality proteins, fats, and carbohydrates from whole grains and other healthy plant-based foods were likely to regain the least amount of weight.

Conversely, people who ate more animal-sourced proteins and fats, as well as refined carbohydrates, were more likely to regain weight.

The study’s conclusions are based on data from three extensive U.S. studies, the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) and Nurses’ Health Study II (NHSII), and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS). The studies cumulatively extended from 1986 to 2018, with a total of 123,332 participants. Their mean age was 45, and 83% of participants were women.

Their food consumption was scored for its adherence to one of five low carb diet types:

a general, or total, low-carb diet (TLCD) an animal-based low-carb diet (ALCD) emphasizing animal-based protein and fat a vegetable-based low-carb diet (VLCD) emphasizing plant-sourced protein and fat a healthy low-carb diet (HLCD) involving less-refined carbohydrates and a focus on plant protein and healthy fat an unhealthy low-carb diet (ULCD) diet incorporating less-healthful carbohydrates along with more animal protein and unhealthy fat.

The researchers found that people who had obesity and more strictly followed a healthy low-carb diet experienced 1.63 kg less weight gain compared with people who had no change in their diet.