Share on Pinterest Pregnant people are at higher risk of severe COVID-19. LeoPatrizi/Getty Images An ongoing review confirms that pregnant women are more likely to develop severe COVID-19.

It highlights preexisting conditions and ethnic background as contributing factors.

However, the researchers describe the risk to newborn babies as “very low.” In a living systematic review and meta-analysis in The BMJ , scientists from the United Kingdom, along with international collaborators, continue to collate and analyze emerging evidence of how COVID-19 affects women and their babies during and shortly after pregnancy. In the latest update, the team confirms that pregnant women attending or admitted to the hospital from whatever cause continue to be at a greater risk of severe COVID-19 than nonpregnant women of similar ages. Preexisting diabetes, chronic hypertension, asthma, smoking, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, being aged 35 years or over, and having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above were all associated with greater odds of severe COVID-19 and requiring admission to the intensive care unit (ICU). Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment. Nonwhite ethnicity was linked with a greater likelihood of ICU admission, but not necessarily with severe COVID-19. Meanwhile, babies of mothers with COVID-19 were more likely to require admission to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The authors note that this could be due to hospital policies for observation and quarantine of babies in contact with COVID-19. Dr. John Allotey, the study’s first author and a lecturer in epidemiology and women’s health at the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Global Women’s Health at the University of Birmingham in the U.K., comments: “Pregnant women should be considered a high risk group, particularly those identified to have risk factors, for severe COVID-19 based on our findings.” “Mothers should also be reassured that the risks to their babies are very low,” he continues.

Reviewing the evidence The research team started work on the review in April 2020. For its first iteration, they collated data from available publications between December 2019 and June 2020. Each week, the researchers looked for newly published data, which they aimed to review every 2–4 months. For the recent update, they added new studies published up until October 2020. The review now includes data from 192 studies and 29 different countries. Of these studies, 115 were new editions to the latest update. Overall, the data show that 10% of pregnant women who are either admitted to the hospital or visiting the hospital receive a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Pregnant women are more likely than nonpregnant women to have an asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, the reason for this may lie in the strategy for testing. Pregnant people routinely undergo COVID-19 testing when they attend hospital appointments, while nonpregnant individuals most likely have a test when they experience symptoms. “[The] true prevalence of [COVID-19] in pregnancy is likely to be lower than the current estimate if all pregnant women, including those not attending the hospital, are included,” the authors comment in the paper. While the risk of severe COVID-19 was greater for pregnant women than for nonpregnant women overall, there were specific risk factors that the team identified. These include age, BMI, preexisting conditions, as well as conditions developed during pregnancy. The researchers found that pregnant women or those who had recently given birth were more likely to die if they had COVID-19 than those who were the same age but not pregnant. In addition, the rates of premature birth and stillbirth were higher for women with the disease. However, the team caveat that the premature births are likely to be the result of medical decisions to induce early delivery in those with COVID-19 as the number of spontaneous preterm births was the same as baseline levels. The number of stillbirths across all of the studies included in the review was very small (9 out of 5,794 women with COVID-19).