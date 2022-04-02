Share on Pinterest New research finds that a higher intake of artificial sweeteners is linked to an increased risk of cancer. blowbackphoto/Getty Images

Nearly half of United States adults consume artificial sweeteners.

Human-population studies have found artificial sweeteners to be safe, but results from in vitro studies and studies on animals pose some concerns.

A large new study of artificial-sweetener consumers finds that the products are associated with an increased risk of cancer.

A large new observational study has found an association between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame and acesulfame-K, and cancer.

The study found a 13% higher risk of cancer in general, with the highest likelihood of developing breast cancer and cancers related to obesity, for people consuming large quantities of artificial sweeteners.

The worldwide artificial sweetener market is estimated at $22.2 billion and rising, a nearly three-billion-dollar increase in the last 2 years alone. A 2017 study found that 41.4% of U.S. adults and 25.1% of children use artificial sweeteners, ingredients in a wide array of commercial products.

Referring to them as “high intensity sweeteners,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved six such substances as being safe for human consumption at typical daily intake levels.

Many respected medical authorities and organizations today consider artificial sweeteners safe after extensive epidemiological research with human populations.

Dr. Philip Landrigan was not involved in the study. He is director of the Global Public Health Program and Global Pollution Observatory, and Professor of Biology at Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society of Boston College, MA. He shared with Medical News Today why the new study is so important:

“There is strong evidence of carcinogenicity of aspartame from animal studies, but no solid epidemiological confirmation until now. For this reason, this study is very important and has large implications for public health.” – Dr. Landrigan

“Especially of concern to me as a pediatrician,” he noted, is the fact that “in animal studies, even very low doses of aspartame in the diet of a pregnant female rat are powerfully carcinogenic in her offspring.”

The new research is published in PLOS MEDICINE.