In their latest advice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that people with moderate-to-severe asthma may be at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19.

However, a review of research by scientists at the University of Colorado in Denver has found no evidence of an increased prevalence of asthma among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with the condition’s prevalence in the wider population.

In addition, they found that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had asthma were no more likely to be intubated than other patients.

“The CDC [place] people with asthma at higher risk [of] COVID-related hospitalization,” says senior author Dr. Fernando Holguin. “However, many international studies show low numbers of [asthmatic people] among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. These findings challenge the assumption about asthma as a risk factor.”

