A group of psychiatrists wants to focus on proficiency and growth rather than deficits when assessing progress in autistic children.

The research team measured five key domains: communication, socialization, activities of daily living, and emotional health (internalizing and externalizing).

By mid-childhood, approximately 80% of children with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) experienced growth or proficiency in at least one of the five domains, and 20% were “doing well” in four or more of the domains.

Higher household income and better family functioning were associated with doing well.

ASD is a developmental condition that affects social interaction, behavior, and communication. Ability levels and the need for support vary enormously among individuals with the condition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 1 in 54 children in the United States are on the autism spectrum.

Traditionally, researchers and clinicians have focused on the deficits in intellectual or skills development that people with ASD may experience.

This approach assumes that the “optimum” outcome is when a person no longer meets the diagnostic criteria for ASD.

However, psychiatrists at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), both in Toronto, Canada, have led a study team that is now calling for a more holistic approach to measuring outcomes in children with ASD.

In the journal JAMA Network Open , the study authors describe their research looking at a new way to assess progress. They write:

“For this developmental stage, we prefer the phrase ‘doing well,’ a less value-laden concept than having a good outcome. Specifying an outcome implies a final endpoint, whereas doing well relates to someone’s circumstances at a particular point in their life’s journey.”

The approach may open up new ways to provide tailored interventions that support children with ASD in their development.

“Changing the narrative away from a deficit-based system to one that recognizes growth and success can serve as a foundation for building up each unique child as they tackle new skills and developmental stages in life,” explains Dr. Katherine Cost, who is a co-author of the paper and a research associate in SickKids’s psychiatry department.