Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that eating three relatively similar meals throughout the day may help prevent cognitive decline. AzmanL/Getty Images

A new study finds that meeting our daily energy needs through three relatively similar meals may be the best way to avoid cognitive decline.

Skipping breakfast, according to the study, is associated with a decline in cognitive health.

The study also finds that tilting your energy intake toward one meal or another is not associated with a rapid cognitive decline, but it does not benefit your cognition as well as a balanced three meals.

Food is fuel. It provides us the energy our bodies need to function and also to remain healthy.

Previous research has focused on how the quality of the energy — the food — we consume can affect our health, and experts have investigated cardiovascular and metabolic health outcomes associated with when we eat.

However, there has been little research exploring the ways in which the distribution of our daily energy intake may influence long-term cognitive health, and whether it has any impact on the risk of developing dementia.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , around 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with 10 million new cases being diagnosed each year. As the world’s population is aging — the proportion of older people is rising steadily — the WHO estimates 78 million people will have dementia by 2030, and 139 million by 2050.

To better understand the effects that energy intake and meal timing have on cognition, a new study takes a look at the potential effect on cognitive decline of different meal schedules, or temporal patterns of energy intake (TPEI).

The results show that consuming three balanced meals each is associated with better cognitive function, compared to other, less evenly distributed ways of consuming one’s total energy intake, or TEI.

“To our knowledge, this study is one of the few population-based studies that explore the association of TPEI and cognitive decline, although accumulating studies have linked TPEI to health outcomes, including obesity , hypertension , and cardiovascular health ,” the authors wrote.

The study also demonstrates that skipping breakfast is associated with worse cognitive function and faster cognitive decline.

The study was recently published in Life Metabolism.