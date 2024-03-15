Share on Pinterest Experts say bariatric surgery has health benefits beyond weight loss. GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images Researchers say bariatric surgery can significantly improve cardiometabolic functions, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and HbA1c .

. They say people who lose weight lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia as well as improving their overall 10-year heart disease risk.

The researchers noted that between 30% and 50% of people who had bariatric surgery experienced remission of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Bariatric surgery may result in significant cardiometabolic improvements, particularly among younger, female, or white people and those without co-morbidities, according to new research published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society. In their study, researchers evaluated more than 7,800 people between the ages of 20 and 79 who underwent bariatric surgery. Most participants were white and female, but the researchers noted there was also a significant number of male and Black individuals, a group typically underrepresented in bariatric surgery research. The scientists looked for cardiometabolic improvements, such as: Blood pressure

Cholesterol

Glucose

HbA1c They also measured remission rates of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia and estimated the 10-year cardiovascular disease risk.

Results from the bariatric surgery and heart disease study The researchers reported that older, male, and Black study participants showed a minor reduction in 10-year heart disease risk and had lower odds of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia remission than younger, female, or white participants. Participants with a history of these diseases also showed less cardiometabolic improvements than those without. “I believe the researchers had a small sample size of older Black males and to come to firm conclusions, we would need a larger sample size,” said Dr. Mir Ali, a bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study. “That said, I do believe genetic factors can contribute to obesity and Black people have more genetic factors for obesity.” “Despite that, I still suggest surgery for older Black males,” Ali told Medical News Today. “Bariatric surgery is still the far best way to lose weight and there were improvements in cardiometabolic health – just not as much as the younger, white group.”