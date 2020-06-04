A new study provides the best available evidence for key ways of reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Share on Pinterest A new meta-analysis concludes that physical distancing works. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new meta-analysis, which brings together a significant amount of research on SARS-CoV-2 and related coronavirus protection, provides the best available evidence for physical distancing, mask use, and eye protection. Until randomized controlled trials are conducted and can offer a greater degree of certainty, this study, which appears in The Lancet, provides doctors and policymakers with interim information on which to base key decisions.

Protective measures The sudden, rapid emergence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 has left researchers searching for a safe, effective vaccine to reduce the transmission. However, the development of a vaccine may be 12–18 months away, if indeed such a vaccine can ever be found. In the absence of a vaccine or other treatments that would slow the spread of the virus, public health organizations have recommended a series of social and behavioral changes to reduce the transmission. In addition to frequent handwashing, authorities have emphasized the importance of physical distancing: leaving the house less frequently and maintaining as much distance as possible from others at all times while outside. They also recommend the use of face masks and eye protection, particularly among healthcare workers and people working in the community. However, experts are still debating when and how these policies should be implemented — including what constitutes the minimum distance that people should maintain from one another, when and where to wear personal protective equipment, and how effective this equipment is against the virus.

Significant meta-analysis To address this, the World Health Organization (WHO) commissioned the present meta-analysis, which was conducted by an international team of researchers, clinicians, patients, and policy experts. The authors sifted through over 20,000 research papers to find 44 comparative studies that related to the protective benefits of physical distancing, wearing face masks, and wearing eye protection. The included studies addressed infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the SARS virus, which caused an outbreak in the early 2000s, or the MERS-CoV virus, which caused an outbreak in the early 2010s. Because SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV are similar to SARS-CoV-2, research into these pathogens can provide insight. The authors found no differences in the effectiveness of distancing, face masks, and eye protection in responses to the three coronaviruses and, therefore, feel confident in pooling the findings from the various studies.