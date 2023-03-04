For years now, scientists have been telling the world we are starting to run out of land to grow crops and raise farm animals, causing future food concerns. Researchers are now looking for different ways of growing nutritious foods to replace the ones whose cultivation is no longer as sustainable. One of these is algae. Share on Pinterest Could algae become a staple of our daily meals? Image credit: Carli Teteris/Stocksy. As the world’s population continues to increase, the need for food also increases. However, research shows we are quickly running out of farmable land. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the world can lose up to 250 million crop production acres by 2050 due to urbanization, soil degradation, and climate change. And factors like climate change, maintenance costs, and access to water are causing problems with raising livestock. As people need to eat to survive, researchers are now looking for alternative food options that are more sustainable, yet still provide the nutrition people require to thrive. For these reasons, some scientists believe algae may be the answer.

What are algae? Algae are naturally occurring water-based, simple photosynthetic organisms. They grow in all types of natural bodies of water, both fresh and saltwater. Like all plants, algae live by using photosynthesis to create their own nutrients and add oxygen to the air and water around them. Unlike other aquatic plants, algae do not have any leaves, roots, or stems. Algae can range in size from extremely small microalgae to large colonies of seaweed . It is a diverse group that includes blue-green, green, red , and brown algae. Previous studies have shown that different types of algae have potential medicinal benefits. For example, one study found that red marine algae could help treat fatty liver disease. And other research found that taking spirulina — a type of blue-green algae — may help lower blood pressure.

What makes algae sustainable? According to Dr. Mayfield, we need to look for alternative protein sources as the world needs more protein right now. “And we do not have additional cropland to grow more soybeans or other legumes, which are plants rich in protein,” he told us. “We can grow algae on non-arable land using non-potable water and it produces protein at up to 20 [times] the amount as soybean, our current protein-producing champion.” “Our current agricultural system faces extreme stress from the forces of climate change, combined with a growing population,” added Erin Stokes, medical director of MegaFood, a health and wellness company that specializes in vitamin dietary supplements. “Algae has the ability to sequester CO2, which greatly increases its long-term sustainability in the food sector,” she explained. “As long as the algae are grown in clean waters, it is a highly nutritious food with a minimal impact on the environment.” Monique Richard, national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and owner of Nutrition-In-Sight in Johnson City, TN also noted that: “Algae [have] chelating benefits, meaning the algae’s minerals can bind to metal ions and pull them out of the water, which could clean wastewater and runoff. [They] can be beneficial in cleaning water, promoting sustainability and protection in aquaculture systems, and increasing resources for agricultural practices.” “An additional benefit includes that the environment in which algae grow can be controlled without herbicides and pesticides, or any other toxic substances, which is important for human health and food production,” she added. We also spoke to Dr. Charles H. Greene about how algae might improve food sustainability. Dr. Greene is an associate director for research and strategic planning at the University of Washington’s Friday Harbor Laboratories (FHL) in Friday Harbor, WA. He is also co-author of the papers “Algal solutions: Transforming marine aquaculture from the bottom up for a sustainable future” in PLOS Biology, and “Transforming the Future of Marine Aquaculture: A Circular Economy Approach” in Oceanography. Dr. Greene argued that microalgae have potential chiefly because they can be cultivated in smaller areas and still produce a significant amount of food. In the latter paper, Dr. Greene and his colleagues highlight: “Food production from marine microalgae cultivated in onshore aquaculture facilities offers several environmental sustainability advantages relative to terrestrial agriculture. […] Microalgae exhibit primary production rates that are typically more than an order of magnitude greater than the most productive terrestrial crops. […] Thus, with regard to land use, the cultivation of marine microalgae in onshore aquaculture facilities has the potential to produce an equivalent amount of food from less than one-tenth the land area.”

Challenges While it sounds like growing algae as a food source is a no-brainer, this approach still faces some challenges. Dr. Mayfield told MNT the main one is scalability. “The main challenge is getting it to world scale, and with that scale should come economies of scale, that will bring the price down — which is the main challenge right now,” he emphasized. Dr. Greene and his colleagues agree in their Oceanography paper: “Although there are large areas of suitable land with proper topography and insolation available in the tropics and subtropics, cultivation facilities must be close enough to sources of seawater or brackish water to avoid excessive transport costs.” And “[a]lthough the nutritional value of algae would make [them] a highly versatile food source, [they] tend to have a characteristic odor, and taste and overall sensory acceptance can be a limiting factor,” Mayorga admitted. Stokes added that, as with any foods and supplements, the source where algae are grown needs to be verified for quality. “This is of particular importance with algae as [algae] can absorb substances from the water medium [they] grow in, including heavy metals and other contaminants,” she explained. “There are now some unique manufacturing processes being utilized — such as closed glass tube systems — that are designed for optimal conditions for algae growth,” Stokes added.