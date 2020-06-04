Scientists in Boston, looking into new optical microscope techniques, have unexpectedly been able to break down MRSA’s surrounding membrane, using blue light. Share on Pinterest A blue light laser can kill MRSA without affecting healthy cells. Photo by Jackie Ricciardi for Boston University Photography. Bacteria are impressively adaptive. Through rapid cell division and via horizontal gene transfer— where they transfer genes with their neighbors — bacteria can quickly strengthen their defenses against threats. One such threat is antibiotics, and pathogens, such as some bacteria, are rapidly adapting to defeat them. As these pathogens become resistant to more and more antibiotics, visions of a world in which the drugs on which we depend no longer work have seen scientists racing to come up with some other way to stop infections. Now, scientists from Boston University’s College of Engineering in Massachusetts have announced success at weakening pathogens by using blue light to attack them on a molecular level. Prof. Ji-Xin Cheng, from the College of Engineering, says that the “therapy is novel because, instead of using a drug-based approach, it takes physical aim at the structure of the cell itself.” Prof. Cheng is the senior author of a paper in Advanced Science that now describes the research.

A fortuitous accident Prof. Cheng and his colleagues happened across blue light’s potential by accident, during experimentation with new optical microscope techniques. They were using Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) as their microscopic subject but soon found it too unstable for their purposes; the microscope’s blue light was bleaching the bacterium’s staphyloxanthin (STX) molecule. “Golden pigmentation is the universal signature of S. aureus,” says Prof. Cheng. “For imaging purposes, this is bad. But, if it’s bleached, we wondered, is it still alive?” The team was further surprised, and excited, to learn that their photobleaching ultimately caused their entire S. aureus colony to die. Being able to kill S. aureus is no small thing. S. aureus is arguably the clearest harbinger of an imminent postantibiotic era. Methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) causes skin and soft tissue infections, sepsis, and pneumonia. Methicillin was the first antibiotic to fail against MRSA, and the bacterium has since become extremely difficult to treat with other antibiotics, as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MRSA is responsible for many of the 2.8 million antibiotic resistant infections, and the 35,000 resulting deaths each year in the United States. Confronted with the unexpected death of S. aureus, Cheng’s team found themselves wondering, “If we bleach [MRSA’s golden pigment], can we kill the [bacterium]?” The answer to the question turned out to be: “Almost.” It may be enough.