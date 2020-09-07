Wizdom Powell, Ph.D., is an associate professor of psychiatry and the director of the Health Disparities Institute at UConn Health, part of the University of Connecticut in Farmington. In this article, she discusses the impact of COVID-19 on those who are or have recently been incarcerated. Share on Pinterest The number of justice-involved people with COVID-19 may be much higher than some statistics indicate. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 900 people housed in state and federal prisons in the United States. The Marshall Project indicates that more than 100,000 people in carceral settings have received a diagnosis of COVID-19. However, epidemiologists (people who study the outbreaks of diseases) warn that data collection gaps and inconsistencies contribute to a gross underestimation of the impact that COVID-19 has on justice-involved individuals, especially those housed in our nation’s jails. In fact, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) projects a more significant increase in COVID-19 fatalities in jailed populations than previously calculated by federal officials. The projected and preventable loss of life from COVID-19 in carceral settings will also be compounded by other deaths of despair among justice-involved citizens who often enter them with complex traumas, substance abuse diagnoses, histories of suicidality, and other behavioral health challenges. Such challenges are notably deepened by daily dehumanizing experiences with corrections staff and inmates, as well as the seemingly now commonplace use of solitary confinement to slow COVID-19 spread. We rely on carceral settings to provide a range of behavioral healthcare, which was woefully inadequate even without the additional demands produced by COVID-19.

Bones in our basements Carceral settings are dark and foreboding spaces akin to the basement described in Ursula K. Le Guin’s haunting philosophical essay, The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas. They result from the bargains society makes in return for a largely illusory sense of happiness and pubic safety. To be clear, people have drawn analogies between Le Guin’s essay and justice system failures before. My first introduction to the essay came during my stint as a 2016 Aspen Health Innovator Fellow. The essay opens with a vivid celebratory scene of Omelas’ summer festival. As the story unfolds, we learn about the citizens of Omelas and their preoccupation with carnal pleasures. The city appears idyllic. Yet, we soon discover that Omelas has an open secret residing in the basement of one of its public buildings — an abandoned and abused child. Most of Omelas’ citizens appear to accept this child’s abuse as a prerequisite for their utopian existence. However, some walk away for undisclosed reasons. Each time I revisit this prose, I glean something more from the side by side realities of those joyously participating in the festival, the child in the excrement-filled basement whose circumstances are well known to the city’s residents, and those who chose to walk away. Our neglect of justice-involved populations during the COVID-19 pandemic reminds me that, like Omelas, we are a nation disturbingly accustomed to looking away from the abominable miseries faced by the largely Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPoC) confined in our carceral basements. We seemingly bury them alive in the mistaken belief that we are maintaining law and order — even in the midst of a pandemic when some are raging against a parallel sense of curtailed individual freedoms. While COVID-19 spurs compassionate release and other decarceration efforts, it is unclear how many BIPoC are benefiting, and whether those released receive adequate transition supports, especially for behavioral health and trauma. Even more alarming are data compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative, citing increases in 71% of the jail populations they are tracking across the U.S. Returning citizens who manage to secure early release are re-entering communities hardest hit medically and socioeconomically by COVID-19. They are also returning to a world fundamentally altered by time lost to incarceration, new and different rules of physical and social engagement, extreme political polarization, and heightened racial unrest. Alone, these factors should remind us that a perfect storm of widening health disparities is brewing among justice-involved populations and the communities they are returning to. However, it is the lack of coordinated behavioral and trauma recovery supports for justice-involved citizens admitted into carceral settings and returning to our communities that should keep us up at night.