Both progestin-only and combined hormonal contraceptives may increase the risk of breast cancer, a study finds. Researchers investigated the link between hormonal contraceptive use and breast cancer risk.

They found that progestin-only contraceptive use increases breast cancer risk similarly to combined contraceptive use.

They say that physicians should weigh the benefits and risks to patients of hormonal contraceptive use. Between 2017 and 2019, around 65% of women aged 15- 49 used some sort of contraception, and 14% of them used the pill. Contraceptive pills come in two forms: the progestin-only pill and the combined pill containing both progestin and estrogen-based ingredients. Progestin, or progestogen, is a synthetic version of progesterone, a naturally occurring hormone. A meta-analysis from 1996 found that people taking combined contraceptives have a slightly increased risk for breast cancer within 10 years of usage. In recent years, progestin-only methods of contraception- including pills, injectables, implants, and intrauterine devices (IUDs)- have become more popular. In England, drug prescriptions increased from 1.9 million in 2010 to 3.3 million in 2020. Until now, however, there has been limited research on the impact of progestin-only contraceptives on breast cancer risk. Recently, researchers investigated the link between hormonal contraceptive use and break cancer risk. Like combined pills, they found that progestin-only contraceptives slightly increase breast cancer risk. The study was published in PLOS Medicine.

Data on hormonal contraceptives use For the study, the researchers analyzed health records from a UK primary care database. They included data from 9,498 women aged under 50 years old with breast cancer and 18,171 women without. Altogether, 44% of women with breast cancer and 39% of those without had a prescription for hormonal contraceptives. About half of these were for progestin-only preparations. Ultimately, the researchers found that combined contraceptive pill use increased breast cancer risk by 23%. They also found that oral progestin-only contraceptive pills increased breast cancer risk by 29%. Other progestin-only formulations, including injectables, implants, and intrauterine devices (IUDs), increased breast cancer risk by 18%, 28%, and 21%, respectively. The researchers added that five years of oral contraceptive use was linked to breast cancer incidence in 8 per 100,000 users aged 16 to 20 years old and an incidence of 265 per 100,000 users aged 35- 39 years old.

Oral birth control and breast cancer risk Dr. Irene M. Kang, medical director of women’s health medical oncology at City of Hope Orange County, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today: “All medications have risks and benefits, which is why discussing concerns with your provider is essential. Negative effects of oral contraceptives include strokes, heart attacks and blood clots. Research has shown that oral contraceptives can impact an individual’s risk of certain types of cancer – in some cases upwards, and in some cases, such as ovarian and endometrial cancers, downwards – through changing the levels of estrogen and progesterone. Additional benefits are family planning and more regulated menstrual cycles.” Dr. Lilian Harris, a medical oncologist at Novant Health Cancer Institute, not involved in the study, agreed that hormonal contraceptives have risks and benefits: “For example, they can protect against pelvic inflammatory disease and help with menstrual pain, […] fibroids, endometriosis and acne. They have also been shown to decrease the risk of […] uterine cancers. Conversely, there are also potential risks with any medication. For oral contraceptives, these risks can range from nausea, headaches, and breast tenderness to […] increased risk for breast cancer.” The researchers concluded that current or recent progestin-only contraceptives are linked to a slight increase in breast cancer risk. They say that such risks must be balanced against the benefits of contraceptives in childbearing years.

Study limitations When asked about the study’s limitations, Dr. Kang noted that due to the study design, it only explains short-term risk associations as opposed to long-term risk. Dr. Kristina Shaffer, breast surgical oncologist at Novant Health Cancer Institute, not involved in the study, also told MNT: “In addition, the study included premenopausal women, an age group where breast cancer incidence is lower, meaning that other factors may have been driving the slightly higher risk demonstrated in the study. For example, while the study did account for some of the factors known to be related to breast cancer risk, it did not account for family history, genetic predisposition, or history of atypical breast cells which are well-established to impact breast cancer risk.”