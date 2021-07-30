Period pain causes monthly misery for many people. Although pain relief and hormonal treatments can be effective, they often have unwanted side effects. Anecdotal evidence suggests that a change in diet to reduce the intake of gluten-containing foods might be the answer for some. Medical News Today talked to young women who have tried this approach, and we also explore the science behind the claims. Share on Pinterest Can going gluten-free help improve period pain? We investigate. Image credit: JPM/Getty Images “I’d be woken by a cramping feeling in my lower belly, so I’d quickly get up and take some pain[relievers]. But before they got working, I would be lying on the floor with agonizing cramps spreading down my legs and up my back, shaking, sweating, and trying not to vomit. Then I’d be wiped out for the rest of the day.” Eighteen-year-old Eve’s* monthly ordeal will be familiar to many young women. More than 80% of women experience some pain during menstruation , and for almost 20% of women, the pain is bad enough to impact their daily life. The good news is that period pain generally reduces as a person gets older, and many people who menstruate find that decreases after having children. According to Dr. Polly Cohen, who specializes in women’s health, that 20% is almost certainly an underestimate: “Period pain is definitely under-reported. Most women think it’s a normal part of being female, so just put up with it or search on the internet for ways to cope rather than going to their doctor.”

Why do periods hurt? Less than 2% of mammals menstruate — humans, some monkeys and bats, and even the tiny spiny mouse , which, incidentally, also experiences pre-menstrual syndrome. What they have in common is that they invest a lot in pregnancies for only one or two babies. When an embryo is developing, it gets all its nutrients through the placenta, which attaches to the wall of the mother’s uterus. The thick lining that builds up during the menstrual cycle stops the placenta causing lasting damage to the uterine wall. If an egg is not fertilized, that lining breaks down and is shed, and a new lining grows to prepare for the next chance of pregnancy. That is why some mammals experience menstruation, the process through which this “unused” endometrial tissue is shed from the body. “The pain is from the inflammatory response when the uterus lining is shed,” Sally King of Menstrual Matters, a nonprofit online information hub, told MNT. “When the lining cells are shed, blood vessels in the uterus rupture, which is why blood is lost with the cells,” she explained. Before modern times, females did not have many periods, as they likely spent most of their adult lives pregnant or breastfeeding. Therefore, they might only have around 100 periods in their lifetime. Now, most have more than 400 periods between puberty and the menopause. If these cause serious pain every month, it can have a real impact on their lives. “The problem is that periods have always been a taboo subject,” Dr. Cohen also told us. “We need to get people talking about them.”

The treatment of period pain “For doctors, treating period pain is usually trial and error,” Dr. Cohen said. “To start with, we need to work out whether it is primary pain, which has no clear clinical cause, or secondary pain, where there’s an underlying condition, such as endometriosis or fibroids, which would need treatment.” – Dr. Polly Cohen “For primary pain, we start with paracetamol [acetaminophen]. If that doesn’t help, we move up to the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — ibuprofen, then mefenamic acid,” she added. For some people, these work well, but they are not a long-term solution. “Taking NSAIDs for a long time can cause stomach problems like ulcers, so we then go to hormonal controls — the birth control pill or coil — which can work well for some women,” Dr. Cohen explained. But what if you have tried all these and, still, nothing seems to work? Eve told MNT that she had gone from acetaminophen through several NSAIDs to the birth control pill: “Pain[relievers] take a while to get working, so unless you know when the pain is going to hit, you’ll have about half an hour of agony until they kick in, which then leaves you exhausted for the rest of the day. Birth control pills had no effect on my period pain. I really didn’t know what to try next.”

A change in diet? “After I left school, I got a job in Germany looking after two little boys,” Eve told us. “One of them [had celiac disease] so had to avoid gluten in his diet. Because even a tiny amount of gluten could make him seriously ill, the whole household was gluten-free.” “I was so busy looking after the boys that I’d been there a couple of months before I realized that I had barely noticed my periods,” Eve went on to say. “The mum is a doctor, so I asked her if the gluten-free diet might have been stopping the pain.” “She said she hadn’t been able to find any clinical research about it, but that the girl who had worked for them before me had noticed the same thing — no period pain and much shorter, lighter periods.” – Eve While in Germany, Eve followed a gluten-free diet with the family but ate normally out of the house: “I wasn’t avoiding wheat entirely […] but I was definitely eating a lot less than usual. But for those 6 months, I had almost no period pain.” Paige*, 21, told us a similar story: “My period pain was so bad, I was referred for an ultrasound to check if I had endometriosis. Fortunately, I don’t have that.” She then tried reducing her gluten intake. “As a student,” she reflected, “it’s easy to live off pasta and bread, but I found alternatives, like rice, quinoa, and rye bread.” “The difference was amazing,” Paige said. “My periods are so much easier, and I don’t have the awful side effects — spots, breakthrough bleeding, and weight gain — I got when I tried the birth control pill.”