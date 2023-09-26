Share on Pinterest Getting more creatine through diet could help alleviate chronic fatigue after long COVID, according to research. Mattia/Stocksy

Dietary creatine may improve the fatigue associated with long COVID and other symptoms, according to a small new study.

Creatine—nowadays often used as a workout supplement—plays an important role in helping cells produce and use energy throughout the body.

Participants given creatine for six months after reporting long COVID symptoms showed improvements in fatigue, body aches, loss of taste, breathing problems, and concentration issues that often follow SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to others given a placebo.

Among the often-mystifying, extended effects of COVID-19 is post-viral fatigue syndrome, or (PVFS). A small new study finds that dietary creatine may help alleviate its symptoms.

The study found that taking dietary creatine for three months substantially improved feelings of fatigue, and by six months, had produced improvements in body aches, breathing issues, loss of taste, headaches, and problems concentrating — or “brain fog” — compared to people given a placebo.

Long COVID is also associated with a bewildering range of other symptoms as well, including sleep problems, dizziness, chest pain, depression, and anxiety.

People with PVFS may be unable to perform activities they had no trouble performing before COVID-19. They may also have unsatisfying sleep and bounce back after exertion only with difficulty.

The study conducted in Germany tracked the effect of creatine on 12 people ages 18 to 65 who had confirmed COVID-19 in the previous three months.

Each participant had at least one lingering post-COVID symptom, such as breathing problems, loss of their sense of smell or taste, pain in their lungs, head or body aches, and issues with concentrating.

Half of the participants received four grams of dietary creatine daily. The dietary creatine was in the form of Creavitalis.

The remaining six participants received an equivalent amount of a placebo, inulin.

Creavitalis is a food ingredient manufactured by Alzchem GmbH, who provided funding for the research along with the Provincial Secretariat for Higher Education and Scientific Research in Trostberg, Germany.