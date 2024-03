The researchers learned that certain beneficial microbes such as Lactobacillusshowed an increase if participants consumed more polyphenols, and some harmful bacteria were less present in participants with a higher polyphenol intake.

They utilized data from the International Cohort on Lifestyle Determinants of Health ( INCLD Health ) to conduct their analysis.

Researchers based at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon recently conducted a study on whether polyphenols found in foods, herbs, and spices used in a healthy person’s typical diet could have a positive impact on gut health.

As researchers look more into how the gut impacts overall health, studies show that having a healthy gut microbiome is important due to its role in digestion, immune function, skin health, and much more.

According to the National Institutes of Health , the “microbiome is the collection of all microbes, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and their genes, that naturally live on our bodies and inside us.”

Trillions of organisms live in the gut, and some things that influence the makeup of one’s gut include the environment they live in, the foods they consume, and the medications they take.

There are both good and bad types of bacteria that live in the gut. Good gut bacteria promote a healthy gut microbiome, and people can improve their good bacteria by eating fermented foods or taking probiotics.

Bad bacteria can occur in the gut, too, including bacteria such as Salmonella, which can make someone sick.

With this in mind, the authors were curious about other ways to boost gut health and took a closer look at polyphenols.

Food sources of polyphenols

Polyphenols occur in many plant-based foods such as tea, fruit, vegetables, and chocolate and are connected to reduced risk of diseases such as stroke and diabetes.

The authors note that prior studies show polyphenols can be beneficial in helping create a healthy gut but say other studies have not researched whether people can get such benefits from their standard diets.

Using data from the INCLD Health study, the researchers selected a participant pool of 96 healthy adults. To qualify for inclusion, participants needed questionnaires on their eating habits and an rRNA microbiota analysis on file.

The researchers excluded people for some of the following reasons: current use of antibiotics, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, or history of an autoimmune disease.

The majority of the participants were white (around 78%) and female (84.4%). Additionally, 88.5% of participants were non-smokers, and 60% reported minimal alcohol use (from 0 to 3 times per month).

The researchers measured 29 herbs and spices higher in polyphenols but noted that the participants only consistently consumed six. The herbs and spices they focused on were:

black pepper

onion

garlic

cinnamon

ginger

turmeric

Only one of the spices – cinnamon – fell into the category of the highest polyphenol count at equal to or greater than 3,000 mg/kg DW. The most frequently used spice was black pepper, which had a midlevel category polyphenol count of 1,000-1,999 mg/kg DW.

Participants reported higher intakes of garlic and onion, but both were categorized in the lower level of polyphenol counts, less than 1000 mg/kg DW.

The scientists next placed the participants into groups based on their estimated polyphenol exposure through the foods they reported consuming. The groups include low-consumer, medium-consumer, and high-consumer.