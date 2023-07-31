Share on Pinterest Could a vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease be on the horizon? Henrik Sorensen/Getty Images

Finding an Alzheimer’s disease treatment has proved challenging and controversial.

A vaccine has been developed for a new target, a protein found in aging brain cells and blood vessels.

Trialed in mice, it improves behavior and reduces levels of an amyloid-beta protein precursor.

However, the question of what molecules should be targeted in Alzheimer’s treatment research remains.

Alzheimer’s disease treatment research has largely focused on preventing the buildup of amyloid beta protein plaques in the brain, which are distinctive features of the disease. Now, researchers have developed a new vaccine using a mouse model, which targets a different protein found in aging brain cells and blood vessels.

The origins of the amyloid beta model and its use as a treatment target have been controversial in recent years. For example, when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for the use of lecanemab (Leqembi) in treating people with early Alzheimer’s disease in January 2023, controversy was raised over its efficacy and side effects. Particularly when, later that month the FDA did not approve pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug donanemab , as expected, as more data was needed to determine efficacy.

In July 2022, controversy over the development of drug treatments for Alzheimer’s disease peaked following an investigation published in Science in July 2022 that alleged some images had been manipulated in the highly influential paper published in Nature in 2006 that were considered to have confirmed the amyloid beta-hypothesis.

This explosive year for Alzheimer’s science was perhaps not surprising when considering that finding a drug target for Alzheimer’s disease is potentially big business for pharmaceutical companies. There are currently 6 million cases in the United States alone, expected to rise to 13 million by 2050, and that is a lot of potential patients.

Dr. Santosh Kesari, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, told Medical News Today in an email: