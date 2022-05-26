Working long hours and dealing with chronic stress can have a long-lasting impact on a person’s health and well-being. In this Special Feature, we look at the scientific evidence that overwork can negatively impact health, and find out what health experts have to say about this link, and how to prevent or address the effects of overwork.

Share on Pinterest How dangerous is overworking to health? Image credit: The Good Brigade/Getty Images.

Working hard has been synonymous with success, especially in the workplace. While there is no denying there are benefits to hard work, such as personal development and inspiring others around you, the opposite can be said about overworking.

While the concept of overwork is not new, it reached a pivotal point during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the move to work from home and required lockdowns led many people to begin working longer hours due to dissolving boundaries between work and home time.

A survey conducted by staffing firm Robert Half in 2020 found that 55% of respondents who transitioned to work-from-home arrangements worked on the weekends, while 34% said they were working more than 8 hours per day on a regular basis.

The National Bureau of Economic Research also reported that the length of the average workday increased by 48.5 minutes during the pandemic.

The overworking burden during the pandemic was profoundly felt by frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals and emergency responders. Studies found that healthcare workers were at high risk for burnout due to their increased workload during the pandemic.

In May 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified burnout as an “ occupational phenomenon ” where a person’s workplace stress has not been properly managed. It can be characterized by:

feeling exhausted

feeling negative or cynical toward their job

reduced professional efficacy.

In addition to these detrimental feelings and consequences, a variety of research emphasizes the negative impact that overwork can have on health, overall.

As Dr. Adam Perlman — director of integrative health and wellbeing for Mayo Clinic Florida, and chief medical officer at meQuilibrium — told Medical News Today, while a person’s body and brain have an unbelievable capacity to be resilient and adaptable, they have their limits and need to be taken care of in order to be able to function well.

“When we overwork and fail to prioritize self-care, we don’t give the body or the brain what it needs to rest and recuperate,” he added. “Ultimately, that tends to lead to both physical and mental distress.”