Working long hours and dealing with chronic stress can have a long-lasting impact on a person’s health and well-being. In this Special Feature, we look at the scientific evidence that overwork can negatively impact health, and find out what health experts have to say about this link, and how to prevent or address the effects of overwork. Share on Pinterest How dangerous is overworking to health? Image credit: The Good Brigade/Getty Images. Working hard has been synonymous with success, especially in the workplace. While there is no denying there are benefits to hard work, such as personal development and inspiring others around you, the opposite can be said about overworking. While the concept of overwork is not new, it reached a pivotal point during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the move to work from home and required lockdowns led many people to begin working longer hours due to dissolving boundaries between work and home time. A survey conducted by staffing firm Robert Half in 2020 found that 55% of respondents who transitioned to work-from-home arrangements worked on the weekends, while 34% said they were working more than 8 hours per day on a regular basis. The National Bureau of Economic Research also reported that the length of the average workday increased by 48.5 minutes during the pandemic. The overworking burden during the pandemic was profoundly felt by frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals and emergency responders. Studies found that healthcare workers were at high risk for burnout due to their increased workload during the pandemic. In May 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified burnout as an “ occupational phenomenon ” where a person’s workplace stress has not been properly managed. It can be characterized by: feeling exhausted

feeling negative or cynical toward their job

reduced professional efficacy. In addition to these detrimental feelings and consequences, a variety of research emphasizes the negative impact that overwork can have on health, overall. As Dr. Adam Perlman — director of integrative health and wellbeing for Mayo Clinic Florida, and chief medical officer at meQuilibrium — told Medical News Today, while a person’s body and brain have an unbelievable capacity to be resilient and adaptable, they have their limits and need to be taken care of in order to be able to function well. “When we overwork and fail to prioritize self-care, we don’t give the body or the brain what it needs to rest and recuperate,” he added. “Ultimately, that tends to lead to both physical and mental distress.”

How overwork and stress impact health One of the greatest concerns regarding overworking and burnout is stress. That is because increased stress has been linked to a variety of health concerns, from depression to diabetes, high blood pressure , and digestive issues. Clinical social worker Iris Waichler explained for MNT that additional stress from overworking can increase the production of the hormone cortisol . “This can increase risk for a heart attack or stroke,” she noted. “Increased stress on the body can also cause backache and neck ache and tightening of muscles.” “Healthy nutrition can suffer if there is no time to eat at work or time to grocery shop or cook healthier meals,” Waichler added. “Additional time at work also means less time for relationships, exercise, and doing other things that can help you relax. Finally, additional stress can cause people to turn to alcohol or drugs to cope. Burnout can be the end result.” Given that even minor stressors can impact a person’s long-term health, as a study from 2018 suggests, the impact of chronic stress exposure can be dire. “When you are experiencing stress over a long period of time, your [‘fight or flight‘] mechanism can be constantly switched on,” explained Elizabeth Roddick, a U.K.-based pharmacist, and health advisor for women over 50. “Ironically this mechanism is useful in times of danger [such as] when getting out of the way of a car. The sudden rush of adrenaline fires up your muscles, heart, and visual awareness, helping you to move at speed,” she said. “If on the other hand, relentless stress is permeating your working life, maybe coupled with long hours without a break, then both your mental and physical health can be affected.” – Elizabeth Roddick Roddick gave MNT a personal example of work-related stress through her own experience running two pharmacies in Glasgow. When staff members became ill and Roddick was forced to overwork, she contracted a throat infection, resulting in the inability to speak clearly for 2 months. “This […] illustrates clearly how overwhelming stress can result in the manifestation of physical issues,” Roddick said. “And how, encountering many examples over the years of my patients exhibiting physical symptoms due to stress, it is vital for well-being to make sure stress is managed before it affects health.”