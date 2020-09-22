New research has found that visuospatial training can reduce a person’s experience of motion sickness. Share on Pinterest Some researchers suggest that there may be an easy way to reduce motion sickness — by training the brain. A new study has found that motion sickness can be reduced through visuospatial training, which involves a person manipulating 3D objects in their imagination. The study, published in the journal Applied Ergonomics, may be particularly valuable given the growing trend toward developing autonomous vehicles, which could induce motion sickness, particularly if a person is engaged in other activities while riding.

Motion sickness Motion sickness can occur in various vehicles, such as cars, buses, trains, airplanes, boats, and theme park rides, and it can also develop while using virtual reality headsets. In addition to nausea and vomiting, a person with motion sickness may also experience sweating, dizziness, hyperventilation, headaches, restlessness, and drowsiness. It is not clear what causes motion sickness, but the issue may involve discrepancies among various areas that sense motion — for example, between the inner ear and the visual stimuli that the brain processes. Doctors often recommend behavioral changes — for example, sitting in the middle of the bus or keeping the eyes fixed on the horizon. Some medications can also help, though they typically make people drowsy.

Link to visuospatial performance? The researchers who conducted the present study wanted to find more effective ways of reducing motion sickness that did not cause side effects. They noted that previous research had identified a possible link between motion sickness and visuospatial aptitude, though the precise nature of this link was not clear. The team found more clues in research exploring the relationship between visuospatial performance and a person’s sex. This research suggested that males tend to have better visuospatial abilities than females. Previous research has also indicated that females tend to experience motion sickness more than males. Given the apparent link between visuospatial performance and motion sickness and the likelihood that sex affects both, the authors speculated that people with better visuospatial performance experience less motion sickness.