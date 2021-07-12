Share on Pinterest Transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2. IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Defective copies of the genetic material of coronaviruses arise naturally when these replicate.

Some of these copies are effectively parasites: They cannot replicate on their own, but they can exploit intact viral genomes to make copies of themselves and infect other cells.

Researchers have now created a defective version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, that interferes with and outcompetes the original virus in cell cultures.

In theory, injecting the synthetic virus into a person with SARS-CoV-2 could lead to the demise of both viruses.

According to a poem by Augustus De Morgan, “Great fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite ’em, And little fleas have lesser fleas, and so ad infinitum.”

It seems this is true even for viruses — the smallest of all parasites — which in turn have smaller viruses that parasitize them.

Biologists at Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) in University Park have exploited this universal law of nature to create a parasite of SARS-CoV-2 that they believe could treat COVID-19.

Coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, replicate by injecting their molecular blueprint, or genome — which is a single strand of RNA — into a host cell.

The infected cell copies the viral genome and churns out the proteins that it encodes, which are then used to build new virus particles. These break out of the cell and go on to infect other cells.

Sometimes, however, mistakes happen during the copying process, which can result in the creation of a smaller genome that is missing some of the genes needed to make the virus’s proteins.

By itself, this defective genome is incapable of making new virus particles and infecting other cells.

But if it shares a host cell with an intact version of the same viral genome, it can exploit the other’s genes to replicate and go on to infect other cells.

Crucially, because these defective genomes are smaller, they can replicate faster and outperform the original, or “wild-type,” virus.

They can also interfere with their wild cousin’s replication, earning them the title defective interfering (DI) genomes.