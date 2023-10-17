Share on Pinterest An experimental cancer drug tested in animal studies shows promise in restoring the immune system’s ability to fight tumors. Glasshouse Images/Getty Images Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin have discovered a novel drug that enhances the ability of immune cells to combat cancer.

In experiments involving mice with melanoma, bladder cancer, leukemia , and colon cancer, the drug hindered tumor growth, prolonged life, and amplified immunotherapy results.

, The discovery targets the troublesome 9p21 DNA segment deletion, prevalent in many cancers, that empowers tumors to grow unrestrained and evade immune responses.

With promising results in animal studies, the drug, PEG-MTAP, could amplify immunotherapy treatments and is poised for further testing and potential human clinical trials. New research published in Cancer Cell has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapies. Many cancers exhibit a deletion in the DNA segment known as 9p21. This deletion occurs in about 15% of all human cancers. It is particularly prevalent in cancers such as melanoma, bladder, mesothelioma, and some brain cancers. Researchers have long recognized that the presence of the 9p21 deletion often leads to poorer patient outcomes and a decreased response to immunotherapies, treatments aimed at enhancing the body’s innate immune reaction to cancer cells. The deletion aids cancer cells in evading detection and destruction by the immune system. This is partly because it triggers the cancer cells to release a harmful compound named methylthioadenosine (MTA). This compound not only disrupts the regular operations of immune cells but also diminishes the effectiveness of immunotherapies.

PEG-MTAP: A game-changer in immunotherapy In animal studies, this new drug reduces the levels of MTA to their usual state, rejuvenating the immune system. A noticeable increase in T cells surrounding the tumor can be observed, and these cells are aggressive. T cells play a crucial role in the immune system, acting like a special forces unit that can identify and target tumor cells. They release enzymes that break down and destroy the tumor from within. Deleting the 9p21 segment results in the absence of crucial genes in cancer cells. This deletion eradicates a set of genes responsible for producing cell cycle regulators, which are proteins that maintain the controlled growth and division of healthy cells. Without these genes, cells can proliferate without restraint, turning them malignant. Additionally, a maintenance gene that creates an enzyme to neutralize the toxic MTA is also removed. The researchers suggest that this particular loss empowers cancer cells with an enhanced ability: to suppress the immune system.

Novel drug combined with immunotherapies may improve efficacy “For a once normal cell to become an altered, cancerous cell it must develop the ability to grow uncontrollably and at the same time it must find a way to keep the immune system from eradicating it,” said Dr. Everett Stone, Ph.D., a research associate professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences and associate professor of oncology at Dell Medical School, lead author of the study. “One very common way cancers grow uncontrollably is to lose a gene called CDKN2A that normally prevents runaway growth,” Dr. Stone explained. “What was curious was that a nearby gene called MTAP is almost always lost at the same time as CDKN2A which early on was described as a loss of an “innocent bystander” gene. In other words the function of MTAP did not initially appear to have a role that would help promote cancer growth. Instead, we discovered that the loss of MTAP causes the cancer cell to release a potent immune cell inhibitor (MTA) into its environment and thus keep anti-tumor immune cells from eradicating malignant cells.” – Dr. Everett Stone “This new perspective now explains why melanoma and bladder cancer patients with loss of MTAP do not respond well to immunotherapies, which otherwise works well in these cancers,” Dr. Stone said. Dr. Przemyslaw Twardowski, medical oncologist and Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of Clinical Research at Saint John’s Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, not involved in this research, spoke to MNT, saying, “this is very important work shedding new light on one of the potential mechanisms of resistance to immune therapy.” Dr. Wael Harb, board certified hematologist and medical oncologist at Memorial Care Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley and Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, also not involved in the study, said, “This is an intriguing study that explores a novel approach to overcoming immunotherapy resistance in certain cancers.” “The authors identified that depletion of the metabolite methylthioadenosine (MTA) can help restore T cell function and anti-tumor immunity in cancers with MTAP deficiency. This is an important finding given that MTAP deficiency is common in certain cancers and associated with poor responses to immunotherapy.” – Dr. Wael Harb