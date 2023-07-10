Share on Pinterest Researchers have found a link between cardiorespiratory fitness and the risk of certain cancers in men. Alexandra Bergam/Stocksy

Moderate and high cardiorespiratory fitness is associated with a lower incidence of certain cancers in men, according to a new Swedish study .

. The study’s authors found a solid association between this type of fitness and a reduction in mortality for colon and prostate cancer, as well as for lung cancer for people over 60.

The positive link between cardiorespiratory fitness and young non-smokers was especially significant.

A large new study from Sweden finds that cardiorespiratory fitness is associated with a lower risk of dying from colon, lung, and prostate cancer.

Cardiorespiratory fitness , or CRF, refers to the ability to perform whole-body, large muscle exercise of moderate- to high-intensity for extended periods of time. Such activities involve one’s cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

The study’s findings are a bit complicated in that cardiorespiratory fitness was linked to a decrease in the risk of developing colon and lung cancer but an increase in the risk of developing prostate cancer. Even so, it was associated with a lower risk of mortality from all three cancers.

The team, led by researchers from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, analyzed Swedish health service data from 1982 to 2019 for 177, 709 men who were followed for an average of 9.6 years. Their mean age was 42, and they had an average body mass index (BMI) of 26.

The researchers assessed the individuals’ health according to a range of factors, including body mass and height, their habits, lifestyle, and self-reported health, with each participant partaking in an in-depth interview with a health service coach.

In addition, each individual had taken a submaximal cycle ergometer test to assess and rate their degree of cardiorespiratory fitness.