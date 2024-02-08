Share on Pinterest Castor oil could be a good natural remedy for dry eye disease, a new trial indicates. BERND THISSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images Researchers based in New Zealand finished a pilot trial on a natural treatment for dry eye disease.

Dry eye disease, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, affects millions of people and can affect vision and quality of life.

The trial involved applying castor oil to the eyelids for a period of four weeks.

By the end of the trial, participants experienced an overall improvement in symptoms, including improvement in how thick their eyelids were. Dry eye disease is a common condition that can cause inflammation in the eyes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), it affects approximately 20 million people in the U.S. While there are some treatments available for dry eye disease, researchers from the University of Auckland were curious if a natural remedy could be effective. They conducted a pilot study where participants applied castor oil to their eyelids, which proved beneficial for the participants. The researchers are conducting another study to see if they can enhance those benefits further by mixing castor oil with mānuka and kanuka oils. Further information about the current trial is available via the University of Auckland.

The 4-week trial is a vegetable oil made from a plant called Ricinus communis and works as a laxative and a natural treatment for some skin conditions such as acne. According to the National Institutes of Health, castor oil can enhance the “smoothness and softening” of the skin and can also promote “an increase in healthy pores and skin tissue through moisturizing, hydrating, and cleansing.” With those benefits in mind, the study researchers wanted to see whether castor oil could be beneficial for treating dry eye disease. The scientists recruited 26 people with the disease caused by blepharitis to participate in the trial. In order to be eligible for the study, the participants could not have had ocular surgery in the past three months, they could not wear contacts during the study, and they had to agree to discontinue the use of any lid hygiene products. At the beginning of the trial, participants completed questionnaires that assessed their symptoms and participated in eye exams. After these assessments, the scientists instructed the participants to apply castor oil to their bottom and top eyelids in the morning and at night for four weeks. After the 4-week period was over, the researchers assessed the participants again to see whether there were any improvements in their symptoms.

Overall improvement in dry eye symptoms with castor oil Using castor oil as a treatment for dry eye disease showed promise during the month-long trial. By the end of the trial period, participants saw an overall improvement in their dry eye symptoms. Some benefits the participants experienced included lessened crusting around the eyelashes and improvement in the eyelid thickening. The latter is especially significant since that is a hallmark of blepharitis. Any reduction in the eyelid thickening will lead to improvement of other symptoms associated with it as well. Trial participants also did not have as much redness on their eyelids when they completed four weeks of the castor oil treatment. “Castor oil has been proposed as a natural product that could offer a safe, effective and easy-to-use alternative to existing therapies,” says study investigator Professor Jennifer Craig. “My hope is this study will produce evidence-based guidance for clinicians with regard to offering castor oil as a possible management option for patients suffering from blepharitis,” continues Prof. Craig.