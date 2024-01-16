Share on Pinterest CBD may not only help to reduce seizure-related symptoms in people with epilepsy, research shows. Rowena Naylor/Stocksy United

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been approved for use in the treatment of two early-onset, intractable forms of epilepsy, Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, since 2018.

This decision followed clinical trials showing that CBD could reduce the frequency of seizures in people with these conditions.

Researchers have now conducted a survey of over 500 carers of people with these forms of epilepsy to determine if CBD has an impact on other aspects of the syndromes.

Many jurisdictions have started to reverse the criminalization of cannabis, often in order to make it easier for people with a medical need for drugs derived from the plant to access treatment.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound found in cannabis and hemp and one of over 100 cannabinoids found in the plant.

Cannabidiol is one of the main cannabinoids that can be extracted from cannabis and is a main component of medical cannabis, alongside THC, which is the compound that causes the psychoactive effects, or ‘high’, associated with cannabis use. CBD does not have a psychoactive effect but can still have some medical applications and is considered an active ingredient.

One of those applications is in the treatment of Dravet syndrome, one of the symptoms of which is early-onset epilepsy that does not respond to treatment, and a significant proportion of children with this condition die before the age of 11. Many instances are linked to a genetic mutation.

Another is the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which is also characterized by early-onset intractable epilepsy. People with both have other disabilities that affect their day-to-day lives.

The WHO has noted the efficacy of CBD in treating epilepsy in people with both syndromes, and the FDA approved Epidiolex CBD oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with these conditions in 2018.

This treatment has gone on to be approved for the same indications in other countries, including the U.K., where it is available on the NHS.

Though clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of CBD in reducing epileptic seizures, patients have many other symptoms. Hence, a group of scientists from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine designed a trial to test whether CBD had any effect on non-seizure symptoms people with epilepsy may experience.

They published their results in Epilepsy Research.