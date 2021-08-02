Share on Pinterest New research in mice suggests that a compound in essential oils can help treat Parkinson’s disease. sofie delauw/Stocksy

A progressive loss of dopamine-producing nerves in the brain causes the difficulties with movement and cognition that characterize Parkinson’s disease.

A study has found that farnesol, which people use in perfumery and is a component of many essential oils, preserves dopamine nerves in a mouse model of Parkinson’s.

Researchers have not yet determined the safety and efficacy of farnesol as a treatment in humans.

In Parkinson’s, dopamine-producing neurons (nerves) in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra progressively die off.

Dopamine neurons are essential for movement and cognition, so their gradual loss over several years causes worsening symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, difficulty walking, and dementia.

There are currently no proven therapies to delay or prevent the progression of Parkinson’s.

Drugs such as L-DOPA boost dopamine levels in the brain and improve dopamine nerve signaling, which helps alleviate motor symptoms. These treatments do not slow the progressive loss of dopamine nerves, however.

So the discovery by researchers of a compound that prevents the death of dopamine neurons in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease could herald a step change in treatment.

The compound, called farnesol, occurs naturally in plants and is a component of several essential oils, including citronella, lemongrass, and balsam. It has long featured as an ingredient in the manufacture of perfumes. The compound is also widespread in animal tissues.

“Parkinson’s is what happens when dopamine-producing cells in the brain die, so this study is important as it highlights a new pathway that could target and protect these brain cells in a person with Parkinson’s,” said Prof. David Dexter, Ph.D., associate director of research at the charity Parkinson’s UK, who was not involved in the study.

Nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 10 million worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. It is the fastest growing neurological conditions in the world.

“[T]he need for a new treatment [that] could slow or stop Parkinson’s in its tracks has never been more urgent,” Prof. Dexter told Medical News Today.

“Designing more potent drugs replicating the action of this natural compound — farnesol — would be the next steps for researchers to progress this into clinical trials and potentially hold the key for a groundbreaking new treatment,” he said.