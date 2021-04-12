Share on Pinterest New research brings us closer to a potential HIV vaccine. Paulo Sousa/Getty Images

A phase 1 clinical trial confirms that the first stage of a novel approach to vaccination is safe and could, in principle, work against HIV.

The strategy would involve a series of vaccinations that activate and develop a rare type of immune cell.

In theory, the resulting immune cells could produce antibodies that target an otherwise inaccessible weak spot on the virus’s outer surface.

Scientists could use the same approach to develop vaccines for other challenging pathogens, such as malaria and the influenza, dengue, Zika, and hepatitis C viruses.

Researchers have taken the first step toward developing a novel type of vaccine regimen that could protect people against HIV.

The virus, which progressively weakens the immune system, affects about 38 million people worldwide.

Highly effective antiviral treatments for HIV are available, but those living with the virus must take them for the rest of their life, and the long-term health effects of infection remain challenging.

In addition, access to prevention and treatment services is limited in some parts of the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that, as a result, there were 1.7 million new infections with HIV in 2019, and 690,000 people died from HIV-related causes.

Despite decades of work, scientists have failed to develop an effective vaccine against the virus.

The reason for this is that most of the surface of the virus is densely coated with sugar molecules that do not trigger an immune response, and the parts that are exposed are highly variable.

As with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, HIV uses spike proteins on its outer surface to gain entry to its host cells.

“The spike protein on HIV viruses is much more devious,” explains William Schief, Ph.D., a professor and immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA, and executive director of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI).

As a result of the rapid mutation of the genes that make the spike, HIV has millions of different strains. Due to this, antibodies against one strain are unlikely to neutralize the others.

“And so HIV is not really one virus,” says Prof. Schief. “It’s really like 50 million different viruses around the world right now.”