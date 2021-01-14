The research, published in the journal BMJ Open , lays the ground for future studies to determine whether there is a causal relationship between coffee consumption and reduced prostate cancer risk.

According to the American Cancer Society , approximately one in eight men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Researchers estimate that prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in more than half the countries in the world for which there are data.

The top geographical areas for diagnoses are Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and North America, while the top geographical areas for death from prostate cancer are the Caribbean and Southern, Middle, and Western Africa.

Researchers suggest that coffee may have a protective effect against some types of cancer. This is significant because coffee is very popular around the world — if even a small protective benefit can be demonstrated, then it may have a big overall effect on the health of populations.

The current research on whether coffee has a protective effect has been mixed. However, recent studies have found a link between coffee consumption and reduced risk of prostate cancer, including in Sweden, the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the present study, the researchers summarized the findings of previous studies that explored the possible relationship between coffee consumption and prostate cancer.

The researchers wanted to see whether they could identify any overall trends across the individual studies. They focused on cohort studies or case-control studies that were nested within a cohort.

This means that all the studies that were included had prospectively collected information about coffee drinking, cutting down the possibility of recall bias. For example, men with prostate cancer might recall their coffee drinking differently from men without prostate cancer.

The participants were followed up to determine who developed prostate cancer and who did not. The nested case-control studies only included people in the original cohort, thereby reducing selection bias.

Without this, there could be a danger of, for example, selecting participants who did not drink coffee because they belonged to a health club and were therefore fitter and less likely to develop prostate cancer.